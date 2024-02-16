How to Link Aadhaar with EPIC: A Step-by-Step Guide

Link Aadhaar with EPIC: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated a drive to connect Aadhaar cards with voter identity cards, also known as the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC). This move aims to ensure that each voter is registered only once in a constituency, enhancing the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process. While linking Aadhaar with EPIC is not mandatory, the deadline for this linkage has been extended to March 31, 2024.
Voters can conveniently link their Aadhaar with EPIC through online platforms. Here's how:
Visit the NVSP website:
Log in to your account. If you don't have one, create an account.
Fill in your Aadhaar details including name, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and email ID.
Authenticate your Aadhaar details either through self-authentication via OTP sent to your linked mobile number or by uploading a copy of your Aadhaar card.
Upon successful authentication, your Aadhaar and EPIC will be linked.
Download the 'Voter Helpline' mobile app from the Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS).
Click on the Voter Registration option and then select the Electoral Authentication Form (Form 6B).
Verify your mobile number by entering the OTP received.
Enter your Voter ID to fetch details and submit.
Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and place, and submit the form.
Verify the details and confirm submission.
For those preferring offline methods, here are the options available:
Send your Aadhaar details in the format "ECILINK <EPIC Number> <Aadhaar Number>" to 51969 from your mobile phone.
For example: ECILINK IJH3456780 123456789123
You will receive a confirmation SMS upon successful submission.
Physically submit copies of your EPIC card, Aadhaar card, along with filled Annexure ‘A’ form to your concerned Electoral Registration Officer’s office or the Voters’ Help Center in your Legislative Assembly area.
By following these simple steps, voters can ensure the linkage of their Aadhaar with EPIC, contributing to the efficiency and transparency of the electoral process. Remember, while this linkage is encouraged, it remains optional for voters.