List of all the Important Coal Mines in India - Major Coal Fields

Important Coal Mines in India: India's coal mining history dates back to the 18th century, when the first coal mine, Raniganj, was established by the East India Company in 1774. With a rich abundance of ancient hard rocks, India holds a significant reserve of diverse mineral resources, prominently coal. This article aims to provide valuable insights into the major coalfields in India

Categorization of Coal Mines in India

Coal distribution in India is categorized into two main types: