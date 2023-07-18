List of all the Important Coal Mines in India - Major Coal Fields

Important Coal Mines in India: India's coal mining history dates back to the 18th century, when the first coal mine, Raniganj, was established by the East India Company in 1774. With a rich abundance of ancient hard rocks, India holds a significant reserve of diverse mineral resources, prominently coal. This article aims to provide valuable insights into the major coalfields in India
Coal distribution in India is categorized into two main types:
Gondwana Coalfields - These coalfields are approximately 250 million years old, making up a staggering 98% of India's total coal reserves and contributing 99% of the coal production in the country. Gondwana coal stands out for its low moisture content and contains phosphorus and sulphur. However, compared to the much older Carboniferous coal, which is around 350 million years old and almost absent in India due to its much younger age, Gondwana coal has a lower carbon content.
Tertiary Coalfields - These coalfields are relatively younger, aging between 15 to 60 million years old. While the carbon content in tertiary coal is quite low, it tends to be rich in moisture and sulphur. Tertiary coalfields are primarily found in extra-peninsular regions, including important areas like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, the Himalayan foothills of Darjeeling in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.