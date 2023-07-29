Mercer's 2023 Cost of Living Survey is out: See the list of the most expensive cities in India

Most expensive cities in India: In the latest Mercer Cost of Living Survey for 2023, Mumbai has taken the lead as the most expensive city in India for expatriates. The survey, which covered over 200 items in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment, was conducted across 227 cities spanning five continents. Following Mumbai on the list are New Delhi and Bengaluru, which occupy the second and third positions, respectively, as the most expensive cities for expats in India. This ranking sheds light on the financial challenges faced by international employees living in these urban centers.

The rankings for Indian cities in the global index are as follows: Mumbai at 147, New Delhi at 169, Chennai at 184, Bengaluru at 189, Hyderabad at 202, Kolkata at 211, and Pune at 213. The results reflect the relative cost of living and expatriate accommodation expenses in each location.

The Mercer Cost of Living Survey serves as an invaluable resource for employers when designing fair and efficient compensation packages for international assignees. With data encompassing multiple essential cost factors, employers can make informed decisions about compensation and allowances for employees working across the globe.

Overall, Mumbai's ascent as India's most expensive city for expats underscores the growing financial challenges faced by international employees, while also highlighting the dynamic nature of the global cost of living landscape. As economic conditions continue to fluctuate, staying abreast of these rankings is crucial for both businesses and individuals planning international assignments or relocations.