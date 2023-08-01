Rarest Birds to be Ever Spotted in India: A Treasure Trove of Biodiversity

In the past, India has experienced many instances of unusual and heartening sights of rare migratory birds flocking in thousands across its skies. Birdwatchers and enthusiasts across the country were treated to a spectacular display of avian diversity. In this article, we present a list of rarest birds to be ever spotted in India:

1. Whooper Swan (Cygnus cygnus)

The Whooper Swan, also known as the Common Swan, belongs to the genus Cygnus and is the Eurasian counterpart of the North American trumpeter swan. Regarded as one of the heaviest flying birds, this elegant creature is a sight to behold.

2. Desert Finch (Rhodospiza obsoleta)

The Desert Finch, or Lichtenstein's desert finch, is typically found in arid regions where water sources are available. It occasionally ventures into low mountains, foothills, and cultivated valleys, relying on a diet of seeds and insects.

3. Greater White-fronted Goose (Anser albifrons)

Named after the distinctive patch of white feathers bordering the base of its bill, the Greater White-fronted Goose is known as the "White-fronted Goose" in Europe and "Greater White-fronted Goose" in North America. Both males and females look alike, with the male being slightly larger in size.

4. Red Knot (Calidris canutus)

The Red Knot, a medium-sized shorebird, is sometimes referred to as the "Knot" in parts of Europe. Interestingly, both male and female Red Knots take turns incubating the eggs. After hatching, the female leaves parental care to the male.

5. Amur Falcon (Falco amurensis)

With striking differences between males and females, the Amur Falcon feeds primarily on insects and is most active early in the morning and late in the evening.

6. White-crowned Penduline-tit (Remiz coronatus)

The White-crowned Penduline-tit displays contrasting features between males and females. Its natural habitats include boreal and temperate forests.

7. Red-breasted Merganser (Mergus serrator)

The Red-breasted Merganser is known for its incredible speed, with records of reaching an airspeed of 100 mph while being pursued by an airplane. It primarily feeds on small fish, aquatic insects, crustaceans, and frogs.

8. Himalayan Bluetail (Tarsiger rufilatus)

Also known as the Orange-flanked bush-robin, the Himalayan Bluetail boasts an intense blue color in males and appears greyer in females. It predominantly feeds on insects.

9. Wood Warbler (Phylloscopus sibilatrix)

The Wood Warbler is a strong migratory bird, and its entire population spends winters in tropical Africa. It constructs dome-shaped nests near the ground in low shrubs.

10. Willow Warbler (Phylloscopus trochilus)

Similar to the Wood Warbler, the Willow Warbler is also a highly migratory bird that winters in Sub-Saharan Africa. Its nest is built close to the ground in low vegetation.

11. Falcated Teal (Mareca falcata)

Known as the Falcated Duck, this species exhibits differences in appearances between males and females. Unfortunately, it is considered "near threatened" on the IUCN's Animal Red List due to hunting for food and feathers.

12. Eurasian Hobby (Falco subbuteo)

The Eurasian Hobby is known for nesting in the old nests of crows and other birds. It preys on large insects, small bats, and small birds.

13. Mallard Duck (Anas platyrhynchos)

With noticeable distinctions between males and females, the Mallard Duck feeds on water plants and small animals. It has a unique predation-avoidance behavior, sleeping with one eye open to remain vigilant.

14. Ferruginous Pochard (Aythya nyroca)

Also known as the White-eye Pochard, the Ferruginous Pochard exhibits slight differences in appearance between males and females. It feeds on aquatic plants, mollusks, aquatic insects, and small fish and is considered "near threatened" due to habitat degradation.

15. Great-crested Grebe (Podiceps cristatus)

As the largest member of the Grebe family, the Great-crested Grebe is an excellent swimmer and diver, primarily preying on fish. Once nearly extinct in the UK due to hunting for its head plumes, it now enjoys a conservation status of 'Least Concern' by IUCN.