9 Exotic Wildlife Species Recovered from Assam-Mizoram Border

As many as nine exotic wildlife species were recovered by the Cachar Police from the Assam-Mizoram border.

The recovered animal species include seven spider monkeys and two black and white ruffled lemurs.

According to the Cachar Police, the animals were recovered in big cages from Dhalai’s Devipur area after animal traffickers threw them.

The police have also suspected that these animals were smuggled from Myanmar or Indonesia via Mizoram. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Reportedly, the spider monkeys are generally found in Columbia, and lemurs have their origin in South America and Madagascar. Police sources said that the exotic animals were aimed at being illegally smuggled from Indonesia and Myanmar through the Cachar district to other states.

The animals are currently being kept at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

In December last year, three exotic animals were seized in Mizoram. The animals were seized from the Assam-Mizoram border at Kolasib at an operation launched by Saifai police. Among the animals that have been seized are two African Colobus Monkeys and one crocodile.

The animals have been seized while police conducted a search operation in a vehicle. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle Zakir Hussain Borbhuyan. Zakir hails from Dholai in Cachar district.

Police informed that the market value of the animals seized will be more than 1 crore.