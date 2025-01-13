Assam Governor Administers Oath to New APSC Chairman and Members

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday administered the oath of office to Deboraj Upadhyay, IPS (retd.), as the Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), and to Bhaskar Phukan, IAS, and Mrigesh Narayan Barua, ACS, as members of the APSC.

The ceremony took place at the Conference Hall in Raj Bhavan in Guwahati city.

The proceedings of the event were initiated by Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, who sought the Governor's permission to commence the ceremony.

The occasion was attended by several dignitaries, including APSC members, Principal Secretary of the Election Department Anurag Goel, Commissioner and Secretary of Personnel M.S. Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, and senior government officials.

