What is PM Surya Ghar? PM Modi announces Muft Bijli Yojana: See How to Apply

Local Promotion : Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats will be encouraged to promote rooftop solar systems within their areas, fostering grassroots participation.

Online Portal: Integration of all stakeholders into a National Online Portal enhances convenience for applicants, simplifying the application process.

Financial Support : The Central Government assures no financial burden on the people, providing substantial subsidies directly to their bank accounts and offering highly concessional bank loans.

Substantial Investment: With an investment exceeding Rs 75,000 crores, the government aims to ensure significant coverage and impact.

Free Electricity: The scheme intends to illuminate 1 crore households by offering up to 300 units of free electricity monthly.

Registration: Visit the official website pmsuryaghar.gov.in and select your State, Electricity Distribution Company, and enter your Electricity Consumer Number, Mobile Number, and Email.

Application Submission: Login with your Consumer Number and Mobile Number, fill out the Rooftop Solar application form, and submit it.

Feasibility Approval: Wait for feasibility approval from the DISCOM. Once approved, proceed with the installation of the solar plant by any registered vendors.

Net Meter Installation: After installation, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter.

Commissioning: Upon installation of the net meter and inspection by DISCOM, a commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal.