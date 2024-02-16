What is PM Surya Ghar? PM Modi announces Muft Bijli Yojana: See How to Apply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled an ambitious initiative called PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at providing free electricity to 1 crore households through rooftop solar panels. This move, emphasizing sustainable development and enhancing the welfare of citizens, is a significant step towards reducing energy bills, promoting clean energy, and generating employment opportunities.
The scheme offers up to 300 units of free electricity monthly to 1 crore households.
Backed by over Rs 75,000 crores, it aims to ensure significant coverage and impact.
Direct subsidies to bank accounts and concessional bank loans ensure no cost burden on beneficiaries.
A user-friendly online portal facilitates easy registration, feasibility approval, and subsidy disbursement.
Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats are encouraged to promote rooftop solar systems, fostering grassroots participation.
Registration: Visit the official website pmsuryaghar.gov.in and select your State, Electricity Distribution Company, and enter your Electricity Consumer Number, Mobile Number, and Email.
Application Submission: Login with your Consumer Number and Mobile Number, fill out the Rooftop Solar application form, and submit it.
Feasibility Approval: Wait for feasibility approval from the DISCOM. Once approved, proceed with the installation of the solar plant by any registered vendors.
Net Meter Installation: After installation, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter.
Commissioning: Upon installation of the net meter and inspection by DISCOM, a commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal.
Subsidy Disbursement: Submit bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal to receive the subsidy within 30 days.
For households consuming 0-150 units monthly, a subsidy of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 per kW is provided for rooftop solar plants of 1-2 kW capacity.
For consumption between 150-300 units, subsidies range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 78,000 per kW for plants of 2-3 kW capacity.
For consumption above 300 units, a flat subsidy of Rs 78,000 per kW is applicable for plants exceeding 3 kW capacity.
PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is not only a scheme for free electricity but also a transformative initiative fostering sustainable progress, reducing energy bills, and creating employment opportunities. By harnessing solar energy, households can contribute to a greener and more self-sufficient future while enjoying the benefits of clean and affordable electricity. Take the first step towards energy independence by applying for PM Surya Ghar today!