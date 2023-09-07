10 Gritty Noir Anime Series That Will Keep You Hooked

Psycho-Pass

In the world of anime, few genres captivate audiences quite like noir. These dark and gritty tales of crime, corruption, and moral ambiguity draw viewers into their shadowy worlds, leaving them hooked from the first frame. If you're a fan of noir anime or looking to dive into this genre, you're in for a treat. In this list, we'll explore some of the best noir anime series that have left a lasting impact on the medium.

Black Lagoon

Imagine a world where crime reigns supreme, and the line between right and wrong is blurred beyond recognition. That's the backdrop for "Black Lagoon," a gripping noir anime that plunges viewers into the anarchic underworld of Roanapur. Meet Rokurou Okajima, a Japanese salaryman whose life takes a nightmarish turn when a business deal goes sour, and he becomes a hostage of the Lagoon Company. Abandoned by his superiors, Rokurou makes a life-altering decision to join the crew and become a mercenary. The result is a rollercoaster of mob warfare, daring hijackings, and explosive action sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Darker Than Black

Noir anime has a way of pulling you into its murky depths, and "Darker Than Black" is no exception. In a world shadowed by an enigmatic phenomenon known as "Heaven's Gate" and "Hell's Gate," Tokyo faces its own brand of turmoil. Enter the "Contractors," individuals with supernatural abilities but erased memories, who emerge as the city's unlikely saviors. Among them is Hei, an enigmatic operative who takes on assassination missions for the Syndicate while unraveling a mystery that threatens the very existence of Contractors. Created by Tensai Okamura, "Darker Than Black" combines superb action sequences with richly developed characters. It paints a vivid picture of a criminal underworld where deception is currency, all anchored by a moody atmosphere and a grim tone.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Before we delve deeper into the world of noir anime, let's take a step back to appreciate the genre's roots. "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex" is a masterpiece that bridges the gap between cyberpunk and noir. It all began with the groundbreaking 1995 film that introduced mainstream audiences to cyberpunk action and stylized animation. The story unfolds in a near-future Tokyo where individuals can transform their humanity into machines, blurring the lines between human and android. As the Japanese Government forms Section 9, an elite police unit tasked with eliminating threats, leaders Daisuke Aramaki and Motoko Kusanagi find themselves facing "The Laughing Man," a formidable adversary. With its intricate world-building and exploration of technology's impact on peace, "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex" effortlessly blends science fiction with noir mystery.

Cowboy Bebop

Now, let's journey to the year 2071, where humanity has expanded across galaxies, giving rise to an unimaginable underworld of crime lords and intergalactic outlaws. "Cowboy Bebop" is a timeless masterpiece that transcends genres, combining elements of noir, sci-fi, and Western. Meet bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his eclectic crew aboard the spaceship Bebop as they navigate the solar system, evading syndicates and hunting down criminals for a payday. This 1998 series is a perfect blend of rich character development, splendid animation, and a soundtrack that dances to the rhythm of jazz. With each episode, you'll dive deeper into the mysteries of trauma, redemption, and the intricate web of crime that binds this unforgettable crew together.

91 Days

The Prohibition era in America was a time of lawlessness and chaos, and "91 Days" brings that gritty noir atmosphere to life. Set in the town of Lawless during the violent Prohibition-era gang warfare, this anime is a 12-episode thriller that oozes with the essence of classic noir. Follow Angelo Lagusa, who witnesses the brutal murder of his family at the hands of the Vanetti mafia family. Seven years later, he returns to Lawless under the alias Avilio Bruno, driven by a thirst for revenge. His mission? Infiltrate the mob syndicate and befriend Nero, the head of the Vanetti family's son. "91 Days" immerses viewers in the ruthless underworld of the mafia, where illicit dealings, tormented souls, and a dangerous obsession with liquor set the stage for a gripping narrative. The exquisite animation and compelling storytelling make it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Ergo Proxy

If you're a fan of dystopian settings and the allure of rogue machines, "Ergo Proxy" has a dark and captivating tale to tell. The series unfolds in a world where humans and androids coexist within the ravaged domed city of Romdo, a place scarred by a global catastrophe. Humans, seeking assistance, created "AutoReivs," robots that resemble humans. However, when these robots gain self-awareness, they transform into unstoppable monsters. Join Re-l Mayer and her AutoReiv partner, Iggy, on their quest to uncover a cure for this unsettling phenomenon. "Ergo Proxy" delivers thrilling sequences and a chilling protagonist that will both immerse you in its world and haunt your dreams.

Baccano!

Prohibition-era New York serves as the backdrop for "Baccano!," an anime that blends non-linear storytelling with a dose of Pulp Fiction-like carnage. Adapted from Ryohgo Narita's award-winning light novels, this series is a complex tapestry of crime, alchemy, and transcontinental chaos. Mafia factions vie for supremacy, while alchemists unveil shocking secrets about immortality. In 1930s Chicago, the transcontinental train "Flying Pussyfoot" hurtles toward a collision course with chaos. As the narrative unfolds, it whisks viewers through an epic saga involving criminals, scientists, thieves, and misfits, all entangled in a clever game of rip-roaring action and dark humor. "Baccano!" may have subtle noir elements, but its energetic reinvention of classic tropes places it among the most captivating anime of all time.

Monster

Our journey through the world of noir anime takes a chilling turn with "Monster." Imagine a gifted young neurosurgeon, Kenzou Tenma, living in 1970s Germany, with a promising career and an engagement to the hospital director's daughter. However, a fateful night changes everything when he's forced to perform brain surgery on a renowned personality against his will. When Tenma's efforts fail, he's expelled from the hospital. Soon after, the director and other doctors meet untimely deaths, making Tenma the prime suspect in their murders. Naoki Urasawa's masterpiece, both in manga and on-screen adaptation, weaves a compelling cat-and-mouse game with the mysterious "Monster" lurking in the shadows. This slow-burning crime thriller excels in baking social commentary into its narrative, delivering a story that will keep you hooked until the very end.

Gungrave

Our noir anime journey begins with "Gungrave," a tale of two young street urchins, Brandon Heat and Harry MacDowell. In the gritty underworld of criminal activities, they discover that fame, fortune, and notoriety await those who join the massive Millennion crime organization. Climbing through the organization's ranks, they evolve from close friends to bitter rivals, entangled in betrayal and moral ambiguity. As they navigate the treacherous metropolis, their journey immerses viewers in a neon-drenched atmosphere, blending somber tones with intense action. The visual style paints a detailed portrait of the criminal underworld, ensuring an unforgettable experience.