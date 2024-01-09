12th Fail is now rated 9.2/10 on IMDB! Beats Oppenheimer!

In a remarkable achievement, the biographical drama "12th Fail," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey, has not only secured the top spot in IMDb's Indian cinema list but has also outshone global competitors, including the likes of Spider-Man and Oppenheimer. Garnering a staggering rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, the film stands tall as the highest-rated among all movies worldwide that received at least 20,000 user votes in 2023.

The narrative of "12th Fail" is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, chronicling the inspirational journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film not only portrays Sharma's rise to becoming the Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Police but also delves into the relentless struggles faced by millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam.

The success of "12th Fail" extends beyond IMDb recognition, as it also secured the coveted closing slot at the Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival. Additionally, the film has etched its place in the top 10 of LetterBoxD's Highest Rated Drama list for the year 2023.

The movie's popularity soared further when it made its way to the OTT platform on December 29, 2023. Within just three days of its release, "12th Fail" became the most-watched film on the platform, cementing its status as a cinematic masterpiece.

The real-life inspiration behind Vikrant Massey's character, Manoj Kumar Sharma, has a tale as compelling as the film itself. Born in 1977 in the small village of Bilgaon in Morena district, Sharma's early life was marked by financial struggles. Academic setbacks in Class IX and X did not deter him; it was his love for Shraddha Joshi that became the catalyst for change.

Proposing to Joshi despite academic failures, Sharma embarked on a challenging journey to crack the UPSC exams. From driving a tempo to walking dogs for the affluent in Delhi, Sharma took on various odd jobs to fund his exam preparations. Sleeping on the streets of Delhi at one point, he also worked as a peon in a library, finding inspiration in the stories of famous personalities.

Undeterred by three consecutive failures in the UPSC CSE exam, Sharma's perseverance paid off in his fourth attempt, securing an All India Rank of 121 and fulfilling his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Today, he serves as the Additional Commissioner in Mumbai Police, earning monikers like 'Singham' and 'Simba' for his commanding style.

Sharma's love story with Joshi adds a Bollywood touch to his journey, emphasizing the transformative power of love and determination. Reflecting on their seemingly opposite personalities, Sharma highlights the special connection that triumphed against all odds.

"12th Fail" not only stands as a cinematic triumph but also serves as a source of inspiration, encapsulating the indomitable spirit of Manoj Kumar Sharma's real-life journey from academic setbacks to the pinnacle of success in the Mumbai Police force.