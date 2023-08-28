15 Best Serial Killer Documentaries on Netflix That'll Keep You Up at Night

"Fighting Shadows: The Pursuit of Justice" (2021)

"Fighting Shadows: The Pursuit of Justice" is a true-crime documentary that follows the relentless pursuit of justice against Guy Georges, an infamous serial killer responsible for a series of murders targeting women in France during the late 1990s. The documentary highlights the tenacious efforts of two women—a determined police chief and the grieving mother of one victim—who fought against all odds to bring Georges to justice. Aspiring to inspire and captivate, the documentary unfolds a story of courage, resilience, and determination.

"Hunting the Raincoat Killer" (2021)

"Hunting the Raincoat Killer" is an international true crime documentary series that delves into the horrifying methods employed by Yoo Young Chul, a South Korean murderer who terrorized victims using a hammer. With a preference for targeting sex workers and affluent elderly women, Chul's heinous acts are explored in detail. The series even reveals Chul's disturbing confession of consuming his victims' flesh and dismembering them to thwart identification. With a chilling portrayal of his atrocities, the documentary leaves viewers with haunting nightmares.

"Hunting the Night Stalker: The Pursuit of Evil" (2021)

"Hunting the Night Stalker: The Pursuit of Evil" chronicles the reign of terror orchestrated by Richard Ramirez, infamously known as the Night Stalker. This documentary showcases Ramirez's troubled upbringing and how it laid the foundation for his transformation into a ruthless serial killer. With a focus on his victims and the strain on law enforcement during the pursuit, the series offers a harrowing exploration of the battle against darkness and the fragility of the human mind in the face of pure malevolence.

"Unmasking Evil: The Ted Bundy Chronicles" (2019)

"Unmasking Evil: The Ted Bundy Chronicles" delves into the unsettling psyche of Ted Bundy, a charismatic and intelligent individual who concealed his monstrous serial killing spree behind a facade of charm. Through candid conversations, Bundy nonchalantly recounts his heinous crimes, revealing a chilling lack of guilt or remorse. The documentary series offers an unnerving exploration of the mind of a serial killer and the terrifying potential that resides within human beings.

"Web of Deceit: The Internet Hunter" (2019)

"Web of Deceit: The Internet Hunter" offers an unsettling glimpse into the evolution of a potential serial killer. The documentary follows a group of amateur investigators as they attempt to unmask an individual with a disturbing penchant for torturing and recording acts of cruelty against cats. As the story unfolds, it becomes evident that this dark compulsion can escalate to violence against humans. The series serves as a cautionary tale of the origins of a potential predator.

"Feral Instincts: The Night Stalker" (2021)

"Feral Instincts: The Night Stalker" delves into the disturbing mind of Richard Ramirez, known as the Night Stalker, whose troubled upbringing and dark obsessions led him to commit heinous acts of violence and terror. From a traumatic childhood to his violent spree of rape, murder, and torture, the documentary offers an unsettling exploration of the fragility of the human psyche when confronted with malevolence.

"Catching the Culprits: Behind the Scenes" (2021)

"Catching the Culprits: Behind the Scenes" stands as an educational and in-depth crime documentary series that scrutinizes some of history's most notorious and perplexing murder cases. Each episode meticulously dissects a different murder case, from the initial crime scene analysis to the ultimate apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators. The series offers an immersive and unique perspective through professional analysis and confidential insights from law enforcement personnel.

"Unmasking the Ripper: Pursuit of a Monster" (2020)

"Unmasking the Ripper: Pursuit of a Monster" delves into the puzzling case of the "Yorkshire Ripper," a notorious serial killer whose crimes bore eerie similarities to the infamous Jack the Ripper. The four-part documentary offers a deep dive into the extensive police investigation, revealing the meticulous efforts to capture the elusive killer. Through exclusive interviews with detectives and previously unseen footage, the series sheds light on one of Britain's most significant criminal investigations and exposes the complexities of the pursuit of justice.

"Confession of a Deceiver: The Henry Lee Lucas Story" (2019)

"Confession of a Deceiver: The Henry Lee Lucas Story" centers on Henry Lee Lucas, a notorious serial killer infamous for claiming responsibility for hundreds of murders. The documentary delves into the investigation that leads to disturbing questions about the limits some individuals are willing to push. Through the lens of Lucas's confessions, the series reveals a disturbing journey into obsession and the dark recesses of the human psyche.