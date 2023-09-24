4 Exciting Movies Releasing in Theatres this week

Expend4bles

"Expend4bles" brings together an ensemble cast of action stars including Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and the iconic Sylvester Stallone. Despite its star-studded lineup, the movie has received a lukewarm reception from critics, earning a modest 2.0 rating. This action-packed film falls into the genres of action, adventure, thriller, and war, promising audiences an adrenaline-pumping experience. Clocking in at 1 hour and 43 minutes, it hit theaters on September 22, 2023.

The Great Indian Family

"The Great Indian Family" is a Bollywood offering featuring Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and a talented ensemble cast. This comedy-drama with a hint of fantasy has garnered a slightly better rating of 2.5 from critics. The film caters to Hindi-speaking audiences and boasts a runtime of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Released on the same date as "Expend4bles," it promises a unique take on the dynamics of Indian families.

Sukhee

"Sukhee" stars Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, and a supporting cast that includes Kusha Kapila and Kiran Kumar. This Hindi comedy-drama has received a commendable 3.0 rating from critics. With a runtime of 2 hours and 21 minutes, the film offers a blend of humor and drama for audiences to enjoy. Released on September 22, 2023, "Sukhee" promises an entertaining cinematic experience.

A Haunting In Venice

"A Haunting In Venice" features a compelling cast including Kelly Reilly, Michelle Yeoh, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Camille Cottin, and Tina Fey. This English-language film falls into the genres of crime, drama, and horror, earning a decent 3.0 rating from critics. With a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes, it was released on September 15, 2023, and offers a chilling and suspenseful storyline set against the backdrop of Venice.