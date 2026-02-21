Engaged Season 2 Eliminated Contestants List: Who Has Been Evicted So Far From Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar’s Show?

Engaged Season 2 premiered on JioHotstar on February 14, 2026, and the dating reality series has already witnessed intense drama, shifting alliances and emotional eliminations. Hosted by Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar, the show brings influencers and television personalities together under one roof to explore romantic connections while surviving weekly eliminations.

As the competition progresses, viewers are keen to know which contestants have been evicted and how the villa dynamics are evolving.

Engaged Season 2 Format Explained: How the Dating Reality Show Works

The format of Engaged Season 2 revolves around building genuine connections in a high-pressure environment. Contestants participate in:

One-on-one dates

Group challenges

Weekly elimination rounds

Each week, relationships are tested through tasks and emotional confrontations. A weak connection or a misstep during challenges can put a contestant at risk of elimination. The hosts oversee proceedings and guide contestants as they navigate romance, rivalry and strategy.

The format ensures that emotional bonds and gameplay go hand in hand, making every episode unpredictable.

Iram Sayed Evicted in Episode 5: What Happened?

Episode 5 marked a major turning point in the season. Iram Sayed was evicted after her connection with Biswajit Ghosh broke down. The episode captured visible tension between the two, culminating in a fallout that ultimately impacted her position in the competition.

Her elimination followed shortly after the emotional disconnect, highlighting how fragile alliances can be inside the villa.

The same episode also featured a heated confrontation between Dev Karan and Biswajit Ghosh, with Nikhil getting drawn into the argument. The exchange escalated quickly, leaving the rest of the contestants watching as tensions ran high. The altercation significantly altered the atmosphere inside the house.

Engaged Season 2 Eliminated Contestants List (So Far)

As of Episode 5, the confirmed elimination includes:

Iram Sayed – Evicted in Episode 5 following the breakdown of her connection

With the season still in its early stages, more eliminations are expected in the coming weeks as relationships continue to shift.

How Villa Dynamics Are Changing After the Latest Eviction

Iram’s exit has reshaped the balance inside the villa. As connections dissolve and rivalries intensify, contestants are becoming more cautious about whom they trust. The confrontations in Episode 5 demonstrated how quickly situations can spiral, especially when emotions and competition collide.

With new episodes streaming weekly on JioHotstar, the pressure is mounting. Contestants must now focus not only on forming strong romantic bonds but also on maintaining stability within the group.

As Engaged Season 2 moves forward, viewers can expect more drama, unexpected eliminations and evolving relationships that will ultimately determine who finds a lasting connection and who gets sent home.

