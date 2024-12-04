Assam Govt Pushes for Special Showings of 'The Sabarmati Report'

The Assam government has officially urged film distributors across the Northeast to allocate premium screening slots for The Sabarmati Report, a movie based on the controversial Godhra train burning incident. The ruling BJP has been vocal in encouraging citizens to watch the film, asserting that it sheds light on the “truth” behind the 2002 tragedy.

In a letter addressed to film distributors, Assam’s Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika highlighted the rising public interest in the film. “The Sabarmati Report has ignited widespread discussion and garnered immense enthusiasm from the people of Assam,” Hazarika wrote, emphasizing the eagerness of the public to view the film in theaters across the state.

Hazarika requested that The Sabarmati Report be screened in all cinema halls starting December 6, 2024, for a week, with showings during the afternoon and evening slots at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. He further urged distributors to take the necessary steps to ensure the film’s release for movie enthusiasts in the state.

Notably, BJPmembers have been seen attending theaters during the film’s release, reflecting strong party support. This move is reminiscent of the state’s backing of The Kashmir Files in 2022, where Assam government employees were granted half-day leave to watch the film.

As the date for the film's screening approaches, all eyes will be on the reception and impact of The Sabarmati Report in Assam and beyond.