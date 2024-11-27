Tea Conclave at 4th Folk Tea Festival to Focus on Assam’s Tea Industry Challenges

The Tea Conclave, a flagship event of the 4th Folk Tea Festival, is set to take place on November 29, 2024, at the Biswanath College of Agriculture auditorium. Organized by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation in collaboration with Biswanath College of Agriculture, the event also involves TRA Tocklai and the Tea Board of India as knowledge partners. This initiative aims to celebrate Assam’s tea heritage while tackling the growing challenges faced by the industry.

The conclave will bring together tea growers, policymakers, and industry leaders to address critical issues such as the effects of climate change, pest management, rising temperatures, and income diversification. Assam’s tea industry, particularly the Small Tea Growers (STGs) who contribute 55% of the state’s tea production, has been significantly impacted by erratic rainfall and rising temperatures, leading to disrupted production cycles, reduced yields, and declining quality.

The event will begin with an inaugural session featuring Dr. Ranendra Nath Barman, Associate Dean of Biswanath College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), along with industry leaders Bikash Upadhay of Nameri Tea and Naren Sharma of Samiran Tea.

Key Highlights of the Conclave

Climate Change and Pest Management: Experts from TRA Tocklai, including Krishna Bora, Dr. Mridul Sarma, and Dr. Rupanijali Dev Barua, will discuss strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change, manage pest outbreaks, and promote sustainable cultivation practices.

Marketing and Quality Management: Industry experts Bhaskar Hazarika of Hookhmal Tea and tea consultant Rakesh Duggar will share insights into market trends and quality management to enhance Assam tea's competitiveness in global markets.

Financial Solutions for Small Tea Growers: Representatives from Bandhan Bank and the State Bank of India will discuss funding options and schemes to support small tea growers financially.

Income Diversification: Innovative approaches such as intercropping during non-plucking seasons and the use of organic manure will be explored, with insights from Progressive Farmer of IDH.

Crop Support and Enhancement: Advanced crop enhancement techniques will be presented by Alilul Islam from Green Harvest Bio-Tech and Akash Jyoti Gogoi of Thondhora (Bahuboli Egg), focusing on sustainable yield improvements.

The conclave aims to provide a comprehensive platform for stakeholders to discuss practical solutions to the pressing challenges in Assam's tea sector. By emphasizing sustainable practices, income diversification, and enhanced quality management, the event seeks to secure a resilient and prosperous future for the industry.