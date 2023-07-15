Baby Movie Review: An Unconventional Love Story That Misses the Mark

Baby Movie Review: 'Baby,' the latest offering from talented actor Anand Deverakonda and directed by Sai Rajesh, has recently graced the big screens. Following the success of 'Middle Class Melodies,' expectations were high for this unique love story. Marketed as a potential cult film, 'Baby' ventures into the realm of a regular love triangle but with a bold and realistic approach, targeting the hearts of the youth. However, the film's execution and portrayal leave much to be desired.

The narrative revolves around Anand (Anand Devarakonda) and Vaishnavi (Vaishnavi Chaitanya), who both come from the same village and fall in love while attending the same school. As they grow older, Anand becomes an auto driver, and Vaishnavi pursues higher studies in the city. There, she befriends a wealthy college mate, Viraj (Viraj Ashwin), who develops feelings for her. The love triangle leads to conflicts between Anand and Vaishnavi. The movie explores the dynamics of a girl caught between two boys and aims to convey a message about not compromising one's life due to fleeting infatuations.

The film's ambitious attempt to become a cult classic is commendable, but it may be a bit premature. Cult films typically gain a devoted following over time, and while 'Baby' strives for that status, it currently lacks the necessary ingredients. The unclear character portrayals and a mix of love and infatuation confuse the audience, preventing the movie from delivering a compelling narrative.

Anand Deverakonda's acting has noticeably improved compared to his previous works, and he brings depth to his character despite its flaws. Vaishnavi Chaitanya's portrayal as a bold and provocative heroine leaves a lasting impression, but the relatability of her character to the broader audience remains uncertain. Viraj Ashwin's enigmatic performance as the third character adds richness to the story.

The film's strength lies in its well-composed music by Vijay Balgami, and Bala Reddy's cinematography and SKN's production values are commendable. However, the director's decision to extend the film to nearly three hours adversely affects the overall viewing experience. The first half focuses on the lead pair's romance, followed by the heroine's adventures in the city and her entanglement with the second hero. Regrettably, the second half loses its way, juggling between multiple plotlines, resulting in a disjointed and exhausting narrative.

While 'Baby' strives to be bold and daring, it occasionally crosses the line into crassness and distastefulness. The explicit content in the dialogues may not sit well with all audiences, and the lack of censorship could alienate some viewers, particularly in conservative regions.

'Baby' had the potential to be a compelling coming-of-age film for teenagers, but it falls short due to its misguided direction and lack of clarity in character development. Instead of effectively delivering its intended message, the film inadvertently reinforces immature behavior.

Overall, we can say that 'Baby' is a bold attempt to captivate youth with an unconventional love story. However, despite Anand Deverakonda's improved performance and some strong elements, the movie misses the mark of becoming a cult classic. While it may attract audiences seeking boldness and provocative characters, it might not resonate with everyone. The film's extended length and disjointed narrative are significant drawbacks, making it a mediocre watch overall. Perhaps with time, 'Baby' will find its niche audience, but for now, it falls short of achieving its intended status.