Actress Barsha Rani Bishaya Embraces Motherhood, Welcomes Daughter

Renowned Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya gave birth to a baby girl on Monday. The child was born at Dispur Polyclinic Hospital in Guwahati. Barsha, who tied the knot for the second time with Bhaskar Baruah in 2021, has been a prominent figure in both Assamese cinema and mobile theatre.

Barsha made her debut in the Assamese film industry with the movie Joubone Amoni Kore in 1998 and has since appeared in numerous commercial and critically acclaimed films, including Bidhata, Tumi Aahibaane, and Ratnakar. In 2009, she took on a challenging role in Basundhara, which won the 57th National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Assamese.

Apart from her acting career, Barsha has been an active participant in mobile theatres and is also known for her Bihu dance performances. She gained widespread recognition for her vocal participation in the 2019 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam, where she addressed rallies and worked to mobilize public opinion against the Act.

Following the passing of her first husband, Avinash, Barsha received immense support from her late husband’s parents as she embarked on her new journey with Bhaskar Baruah. Barsha's resilience and dedication to her work have made her a respected figure in the Assamese entertainment industry.