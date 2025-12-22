Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Winner Announced: Commoner Kalyan Padala Lifts Trophy, Thanuja Puttaswamy Finishes Runner-Up

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has officially concluded after a dramatic 104-day journey, crowning Kalyan Padala as the winner. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the grand finale delivered high-voltage moments, emotional revelations and a historic outcome, as a commoner won the Bigg Boss Telugu title for the first time. Actress Thanuja Puttaswamy ended her journey as the runner-up.

Kalyan Padala Creates History As First Commoner Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu

Kalyan Padala entered Bigg Boss 9 Telugu as a common man through the pre-show segment Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. His consistent performance, discipline and strong connection with viewers helped him emerge as the season’s most popular contestant.

An ex-Indian Army soldier, Kalyan, impressed audiences with his physical strength, calm temperament and respectful conduct inside the house. His popularity surged significantly in the final weeks, eventually tipping the scales in his favour during the finale voting.

Grand Finale Highlights: Evictions, Cash Offer And Final Twist

The Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale unfolded with multiple twists:

Sanjjanaa Galrani was the first contestant to be eliminated from the top five

Emmanuel exited shortly after

Demon Pavan, another commoner finalist, chose to walk out after accepting ₹15 lakh from the prize money, finishing as the second runner-up

With only two contestants remaining, host Nagarjuna entered the house and brought Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy to the finale stage, where the winner was officially announced.

Thanuja Puttaswamy Ends Journey As Runner-Up After Strong Season

Thanuja Puttaswamy was one of the most consistent and popular contestants throughout the season and remained a frontrunner from the early weeks. However, in the final phase of the competition, Kalyan’s growing support base helped him overtake her in votes.

Industry chatter suggests that multiple factors influenced the final voting pattern, including Kalyan’s commoner status and regional audience preferences. Despite missing the trophy, Thanuja’s journey was widely appreciated by fans.

Prize Money And Rewards: What Kalyan Padala Won

As the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Kalyan Padala took home:

₹35 lakh prize money

A brand-new Maruti Victoris car, recently launched

The prize amount was adjusted after Demon Pavan accepted ₹15 lakh during the finale twist.

Kalyan was visibly emotional after his win, breaking down on stage as Nagarjuna congratulated him. His parents also joined him, expressing pride in his achievement.

Mixed Audience Response To Bigg Boss 9 Telugu

While the makers claim that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 recorded strong viewership, audience reactions to the season were divided. Some viewers expressed disappointment over the limited presence of well-known celebrities and the high number of commoner contestants.

Another point of discussion was the continued trend of male winners, with viewers noting that a female contestant has yet again missed out on lifting the trophy.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Finale: Where To Watch Online

Fans who missed the grand finale or key episodes can stream Bigg Boss 9 Telugu on JioHotstar.

Kalyan Padala’s victory marks a significant milestone in Bigg Boss Telugu history. His journey from a common man to the season’s winner resonated with viewers and set a new benchmark for future seasons. Despite mixed reactions to the overall season, the finale delivered an emotionally charged conclusion that will be remembered for introducing the franchise’s first commoner champion.

