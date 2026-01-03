The new year begins with an exciting slate of fresh content on Amazon Prime Video. January 2026 brings a diverse lineup of releases spanning romance, action, espionage, reality competition, and international dramas. From long-awaited sequels like The Night Manager Season 2 to global originals and binge-worthy series, Prime Video is set to keep viewers engaged throughout the month.

Advertisment

Kicking off the year is Follow My Voice, a Spanish teen romance drama that premiered on January 2. The film follows Klara, a young woman who has been confined to her home for over two months after experiencing a severe mental health crisis. Cut off from the outside world, her only connection is a late-night radio show called Follow My Voice.

As Klara listens night after night, she develops a deep emotional bond with the show’s host, Kang, eventually falling in love with him. Starring Berta Castane, the film is adapted from the popular Wattpad novel by Ariana Godoy and explores themes of isolation, healing, and emotional connection in the digital age.

Latest Amazon Prime Video releases in January 2026, including release dates, genre

Spring Fever (January 5, 2026)

Spring Fever is a Korean romantic drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin. Set in the small town of Shinsu-eup, the 12-episode series follows a female teacher who relocates from Seoul after a painful breakup.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a wealthy, tattooed man with a muscular build and intimidating presence. Beneath his tough exterior lies a sincere and kind-hearted personality that slowly helps her rediscover love and warmth. The series promises a gentle, small-town romance blended with emotional healing and character growth.

Beast Games Season 2 (January 7, 2026)

YouTube sensation Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson returns with Beast Games Season 2, raising the stakes higher than ever. The competitive reality series features 200 contestants, divided into teams of “100 strong vs 100 smart,” competing for a massive $5 million prize.

This season introduces larger custom-built arenas in locations like Saudi Arabia, along with new twists such as bribes, strategic gameplay, and tribal council-style eliminations. With guest appearances from well-known hosts like Jeff Probst, the show blends physical endurance with mind games and high-stakes strategy.

The Night Manager Season 2 (January 11, 2026)

After nearly a decade, Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager Season 2. The six-episode spy thriller continues Pine’s journey back into the dangerous world of international espionage.

Now living a quiet life, Pine is pulled back into action when he encounters a former mercenary linked to arms dealer Richard Roper. This leads him to a new and formidable adversary — Teddy Dos Santos, a charismatic Colombian businessman with ties to illegal arms trading. The season promises intense drama, global intrigue, and high-octane storytelling.

Steal (January 21, 2026)

Steal is a six-episode heist thriller starring Sophia Turner. The series follows an ordinary office worker who becomes unwillingly involved in a massive pension robbery affecting thousands of common people.

As the crime unfolds, a troubled detective begins investigating the case while dealing with his own personal struggles. The show dives deep into themes of survival, conspiracy, improvisation, and the psychological toll of gambling addiction, making it a gripping watch for fans of dark crime dramas.

The Wrecking Crew (January 28, 2026)

Rounding out the month is The Wrecking Crew, a high-octane buddy-cop action drama starringJason Momoa and Dave Bautista. The story centers on two estranged half-brothers — one an impulsive detective, the other a disciplined Navy SEAL — who reunite to investigate their father’s mysterious murder in Hawaii.

What begins as a murder investigation soon turns into a dangerous road-trip heist, uncovering a larger conspiracy while forcing the brothers to confront unresolved family tensions. Packed with action, gunfights, and emotional drama, the film promises a blockbuster-style experience.

With a mix of Hollywood blockbusters, Korean dramas, Spanish romance, and reality competition shows, Amazon Prime Video’s January 2026 lineup caters to a wide range of viewers. Whether you enjoy emotional love stories, adrenaline-fueled action, or strategic reality TV, this month’s releases offer something for everyone.

All titles are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with select content also accessible via OTTplay Premium with a top-up option.

Also Read:

January 2026 Hindi OTT Releases: Full List Of Bollywood Films And Shows Streaming Online

November 2025 OTT Releases: Stranger Things 5, The Family Man 3 & more new shows Streaming This Month

Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (December 16–22, 2025): New South Indian Movies and Series to Watch Online