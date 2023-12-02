Amazon Prime Video this December 2023! Exciting Releases Await You

Amazon Prime Video this December: Dive into the holiday cheer with Amazon Prime Video's blockbuster lineup for December, featuring an array of must-watch movies and shows that will keep you entertained throughout the festive season.
This December, Amazon Prime Video is your go-to destination for festive entertainment. From heartwarming comedies to adrenaline-pumping crime dramas, the platform has something for everyone. Don't miss out on the magic—grab your popcorn, settle in, and let the holiday binge-watching begin!
Get ready for a sleigh ride of emotions with star-studded films like "Candy Cane Lane" and the animated superhero comedy "Merry Little Batman," alongside the highly-anticipated return of "Reacher: Season 2." Here's a sneak peek at what's in store for you:
The Christmas comedy extravaganza, "Candy Cane Lane," starring Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more, is set to light up your screens. Join Chris Carver (Murphy) as he navigates a hilarious deal with a charismatic stranger named Pepper (Jillian Bell) in a bid to win his neighborhood's Christmas decoration contest. Little does he know, Pepper is not your average elf, and Chris must rally his family to thwart Pepper's sinister plans and save Christmas. This festive delight is a must-watch!
For a dose of holiday joy suitable for the whole family, don't miss "Merry Little Batman." Follow young Damian Wayne's (Yonas Kibreab) quest to become a superhero like his father, Batman (Luke Wilson). Left home alone on Christmas Eve, Damian uncovers a villainous plot set to unfold on Christmas Day. Join him on a heartwarming adventure as he confronts enemies, protects his home, and saves Gotham's Christmas. Get ready for a superhero-filled, laughter-packed experience!
The action-packed crime series based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series is back for a thrilling second season. Join veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as he dives headfirst into a mysterious case involving the inexplicable murders of his former U.S. Army unit members. Teaming up with former comrades Frances Neagley, Karla Dixon, and David O'Donnell, Jack uses his wits and strength to unravel the coded message and solve the mystery before more lives are lost. Get ready for suspense, intrigue, and jaw-dropping revelations!