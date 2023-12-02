Amazon Prime Video this December 2023! Exciting Releases Await You

Amazon Prime Video this December: Dive into the holiday cheer with Amazon Prime Video's blockbuster lineup for December, featuring an array of must-watch movies and shows that will keep you entertained throughout the festive season.

This December, Amazon Prime Video is your go-to destination for festive entertainment. From heartwarming comedies to adrenaline-pumping crime dramas, the platform has something for everyone. Don't miss out on the magic—grab your popcorn, settle in, and let the holiday binge-watching begin!

Get ready for a sleigh ride of emotions with star-studded films like "Candy Cane Lane" and the animated superhero comedy "Merry Little Batman," alongside the highly-anticipated return of "Reacher: Season 2." Here's a sneak peek at what's in store for you: