Best Upcoming OTT Releases of This Week (27th November 2023 - 3rd December 2023)

1. "Chittha" - Unraveling Mystery on Disney+ Hotstar (Release Date: November 28)

Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as "Chittha" follows a man navigating the challenges of raising his niece as his own daughter, only to have his world shattered when she goes missing. Starring Siddharth in the lead role, this heart-wrenching tale is set to leave its mark on your soul.