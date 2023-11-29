Best Upcoming OTT Releases of This Week (27th November 2023 - 3rd December 2023)

Best Upcoming OTT Releases of This Week: In the ever-evolving world of digital entertainment, this week promises a cinematic feast as various OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, unveil a lineup that's sure to captivate your senses. Brace yourselves for a riveting week ahead with a diverse array of movies and web series that promise to redefine your streaming experience.
Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as "Chittha" follows a man navigating the challenges of raising his niece as his own daughter, only to have his world shattered when she goes missing. Starring Siddharth in the lead role, this heart-wrenching tale is set to leave its mark on your soul.
Get ready to be spooked as "Dhootha" dives into the realm of supernatural horror, exploring the chaos caused by possessed inanimate objects. With Naga Chaitanya leading the cast alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai, this series promises spine-tingling suspense and thrills.
Join the iconic archaeologist Indiana Jones on a quest for a dial that can alter the course of time. With Harrison Ford reprising his role, accompanied by a stellar cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and more, this adventure is set to be a cinematic spectacle.
Experience the heroic saga of "Mission Raniganj," starring Akshay Kumar, as it unfolds the true-life story of Shri Jaswant Singh Gill's remarkable rescue mission during a coal mine tragedy. This gripping narrative, enriched with a powerhouse ensemble, is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.
"Sweet Home Season 2" continues the riveting story of Cha Hyun-soo, exploring the aftermath of an unexpected tragedy. Brace yourself for suspense and monstrous encounters as the series, based on Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan's webtoon, unfolds its gripping narrative
Embark on a quirky journey with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." Witness a couple's extraordinary efforts to secure their dream home, complete with unexpected twists and turns, all set to unravel on Jio Cinema.
Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience with "Detective Knight: Rogue," where Bruce Willis steps into the shoes of stone-cold detective James Knight. As Los Angeles faces a threat from masked armed robbers, this movie promises intense action and gripping suspense on Lionsgate Play.