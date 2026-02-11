Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy Online

The Telugu comedy-drama Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is all set to entertain audiences on digital screens. After its theatrical release during the Sankranti festival in January 2026, the film is now arriving on OTT for viewers who missed watching it in cinemas. Here is a complete guide to the Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, box office performance, and plot details.
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date and Platform
After a successful theatrical run that began on January 14, 2026, Anaganaga Oka Raju is making its digital debut on Netflix. The film officially starts streaming from February 11, 2026.
Netflix has confirmed that the movie will be available in multiple languages, including:
Telugu
Hindi
Tamil
Kannada
Malayalam
This multilingual release ensures wider accessibility for audiences across India and beyond.
Where to Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju Online
Viewers can stream Anaganaga Oka Raju exclusively on Netflix starting February 11, 2026. Subscribers can watch the film on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and laptops through the Netflix app or website.
With its blend of humour, romance, and family drama, the film is positioned as a light-hearted entertainer suitable for family viewing.
Anaganaga Oka Raju Plot Summary: A Small-Town Comedy with Heart
Directed by Maari, Anaganaga Oka Raju revolves around Raju, a carefree and witty young man from the fictional town of Gaurapuram. Raju dreams of living a luxurious and comfortable life but often spends his family’s money recklessly without taking responsibility.
Criticism from those around him forces Raju to rethink his approach to life. Believing that marriage into wealth could solve his problems, he sets his sights on finding a rich bride. However, things take an unexpected turn when he meets the spirited and strong-willed Charulatha.
Set against the backdrop of a grand wedding celebration, the story unfolds with humorous twists, emotional moments, and valuable life lessons. The film balances comedy with romance and family sentiments, making it an engaging festival entertainer.
Anaganaga Oka Raju Cast and Crew Details
The film features a talented ensemble cast led by some of Telugu cinema’s popular names.
Lead Cast
Naveen Polishetty as Raju – The charming yet flawed protagonist.
Meenakshi Chaudhary as Charulatha – The female lead who plays a key role in Raju’s transformation.
Faria Abdullah – Appears in a cameo role.
Rao Ramesh – Plays an important family character pivotal to the narrative.
Technical Crew
Director: Maari
Music Composer: Mickey J Meyer
Cinematography: J Yuvraj
Producers: Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya
Production Banners: Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas
The film’s music and vibrant visuals complement its festive and comedic tone.
Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collection
Upon its theatrical release during Makar Sankranti 2026, Anaganaga Oka Raju opened to a decent response at the box office.
Opening Weekend Performance
Day 1 Collection: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 2 Collection: Rs 7.4 crore (approximate 20% growth)
Day 3 Collection: Rs 7 crore
Highest single-day collection in first weekend: Rs 7.15 crore
By the end of its first week, the film had earned approximately Rs 40.65 crore in India. After 24 days in theatres, the total domestic collection stood at around Rs 53.15 crore.
While it faced competition from other major releases during the festive season, the film managed to perform steadily at the box office. Reports also indicate that the movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally, achieving significant commercial success.
Why You Should Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju on OTT
If you enjoy Telugu comedy films with a romantic touch and strong family elements, Anaganaga Oka Raju could be an ideal pick. The film offers:
A relatable small-town storyline
Naveen Polishetty’s trademark comic timing
A festive wedding backdrop
A mix of romance, humour, and emotional depth
Its digital release allows audiences to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes in multiple language options.
With its OTT premiere on Netflix from February 11, 2026, Anaganaga Oka Raju is ready to reach a wider audience. The film combines light-hearted entertainment with a message about responsibility and personal growth, wrapped in a colourful wedding setting.
For viewers looking for an easy, family-friendly comedy-drama, Anaganaga Oka Raju is now just a click away on Netflix.
