Anime Series Releasing in September 2023

1. Kengan Ashura Season 2 (September 21) - A Martial Arts Extravaganza

For fervent admirers of martial arts anime, Kengan Ashura needs no introduction. It proudly stands among the elite, alongside juggernauts like Baki and Hajime no Ippo. Following a heart-pounding first season that culminated in Tokito Ohma's victorious showdown with Kuro Raian, fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season.

The wait has been an arduous one, but fear not! Netflix is poised to deliver in September, promising even more brutal battles as the storyline advances into the quarter-finals. Manga connoisseurs, in particular, are salivating at the prospect of the impending clash between Agito and Gaolong. With the upcoming season comprising a minimum of 12 episodes, the excitement is palpable.

2. A Girl & Her Guard Dog (September 28) - A Tale of Unlikely Romance

"A Girl & Her Guard Dog," adapted from the eponymous Japanese manga by Hatsuharu, weaves a compelling tale of an age-gap romance. Meet Isaku, the daughter of a yakuza boss, who tragically lost her parents at a tender age and was raised by her gangster grandfather.

Despite her unusual upbringing, Isaku yearned for a typical high school life. However, her aspirations are dashed when her grandfather assigns her a 26-year-old guardian named Keiya—a man who is not only strikingly handsome but also fiercely loyal to their family. What curious twist of fate has led to this perplexing predicament?