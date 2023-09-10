The 30 Most Popular Anime Series for Beginners to Watch

"Vinland Saga" (2019 )

Transport yourself to the Viking Age with "Vinland Saga," where we follow Thorfinn's journey from a vengeful warrior to a pacifist. Alongside Thorfinn's transformation, we witness the rise of King Canute, a menacing force with far-reaching consequences. This anime's historical backdrop offers rich character development, Viking lore, and thrilling battles. However, it may be too niche in terms of historical context for some newcomers.

"Shaman King" (2001–2005)

Join the laid-back Yoh Asakura as he embarks on a quest to become the next Shaman King, communicating with spirits and navigating perilous challenges. "Shaman King" combines mysticism and action, making it a great choice for both anime novices and seasoned fans.

"Code Geass" (2006–2008)

In the world of "Code Geass," the black prince Lelouch seeks to reshape reality using the enigmatic power of Geass. He defies the oppressive Holy Britannian Empire, leading a double life as a brilliant student and a masked rebel known as Zero. This series is a rollercoaster of politics, mech battles, and moral ambiguity, which may not be everyone's cup of tea.

"Neon Genesis Evangelion" (1995 - 1996)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, "Neon Genesis Evangelion" follows Shinji Ikari's journey as he pilots giant mechs to combat otherworldly beings called Angels. This series deconstructs the mecha genre, blending surreal dream sequences and philosophical monologues. While celebrated, it may be too heavy and abstract for anime newcomers, particularly its controversial ending.

"Yuri!!! On Ice" (2016)

For those interested in sports anime, "Yuri!!! On Ice" explores the world of competitive figure skating. Japanese skater Yuuri Katsuki teams up with Russian coach Viktor Nikiforov, leading to an endearing bond. This blend of figure skating and romance is a perfect choice for those intrigued by the sport.