Anime Series with The Best Visual Effects and Animations

Fate/Zero (2011)

The Fourth Holy Grail War tournament is the setting for the Ei Aoki-directed film Fate/Zero, which is made by the Ufotable studio, known for hits like Demon Slayer and Garden of Sinners. The animation dynamically shifts to mirror the magical abilities of each new Servant, an intricate detail that earns the series widespread acclaim.

Violet Evergarden (2018)

This masterpiece from Kyoto Animation, which was adapted from a book by Akiko Kakase and Kana Akatsuki, follows the adventures of Violet, a former soldier navigating post-war life. The series combines a moving story with visually stunning Victorian-era design elements, including vivid colors and symbolism of evocative flowers.

Promare (2019)

Promare is a flurry of action and supernatural beings that was directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and produced by Sanzigen Inc. Its animation keeps up with the fast-paced fight scenes, combining with futuristic artwork and upbeat music to produce an electrifying visual spectacle.

Natsume Yuujinchou (2008-2017)

Natsume Yuujinchou crafts a chilling yet heartbreaking story based on Yuki Midorikawa's manga. Each spirit is a one-of-a-kind work of art thanks to the clear, fluid art style's seamless integration of traditional Ykai elements. The blend of classic anime and traditional animation is truly mesmerizing.

The Garden of Words (2013)

Makoto Shinkai's film is a cinematic marvel. Every aspect, from emotions to rainfall, is rendered with astonishing realism. It offers a soothing escape to a lush park and transcends the boundaries of conventional anime visuals.

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020)

Directed by Sunghoo Park and produced by MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji in his battle against a powerful curse. The clean, magical flair of the fight sequences, combined with classic shonen aesthetics, leaves a lasting impression.

Mononoke (2007)

Directed by Kenji Nakamura and produced by Toei Animation, Mononoke takes viewers on a journey through Edo and Meiji Japan. The anime is a captivating blend of traditional Japanese arts, decorative visuals, and faithful recreations of classical paintings.

Horimiya (2021)

Based on Hiroki Adachi's web manga, Horimiya, directed by Masashi Ishihama, explores the complexities beneath its characters' exteriors. Realistic visuals, punctuated by abstract art frames, reveal hidden dimensions, while dreamy lighting and vibrant colors enhance even the simplest moments.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Hayao Miyazaki's timeless classic embodies the magic of Studio Ghibli. Set against a backdrop of gods and industrialization, the film's impressive details and vibrant colors bridge the natural and industrial worlds.

Vampire Hunter D (1985)

Vampire Hunter D, based on the novels of Hideyuki Kikuchi and directed by Toyoo Ashida, features a timeless romance and a look that is reminiscent of the '80s and '90s. The nostalgic animation design gives the narrative depth and stays true to the time period.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)

Madoka Magica, directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and Yukihiro Miyamoto, combines a sinister plot with surreal hand-drawn animation. It stands out from other works in the genre thanks to its eerie, dark color scheme and alluring witch designs.

Akatsuki No Yona/Yona of the Dawn (2014)

This anime, which is based on a manga by Kusanagi Mizuho, follows Princess Yona's quest to reclaim her throne. The series begs for a continuation because of its eye-catching visuals, which particularly highlight the characters' diverse personalities.

Kimetsu no Yaiba/Demon Slayer (2019)

Haruo Sotozaki's Demon Slayer, which he adapted from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, combines a moving story with gorgeous animation. It boasts breathtaking sword fights, vibrant atmospheres, and authentic character designs, immersing viewers in its world.