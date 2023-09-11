Netflix's Top 25 Anime Series You Don't Want to Miss

Cardcaptor Sakura

A '90s classic that sets the standard for magical girl anime, Cardcaptor Sakura follows the adventures of fourth-grader Sakura as she seeks to retrieve magical cards she accidentally released into the world.

Children of the Whales

Set in a post-apocalyptic world on a floating city, Children of the Whales explores themes of survival, psychokinetic abilities, and cultural clashes. Its unique animation style and deliberate pacing set it apart.

Cowboy Bebop

A masterpiece of style and storytelling, Cowboy Bebop takes viewers on a journey with a group of bounty hunters. Its mix of genres, including film noir, cyberpunk, and jazz, make it a timeless classic.

Attack on Titan

Not for the faint of heart, this show features brutal giants tearing through humanity. It delves into the dark side of totalitarianism, offering a gripping narrative that explores how traumatized children respond to extreme violence.

Beastars

A unique blend of high-school drama, horror, and furry fantasy, Beastars offers a thought-provoking commentary on social diversity. The show revolves around the complex relationship between Legoshi, a male gray wolf, and Haru, a female white dwarf rabbit.

Blue Period

This series follows Yatora Yaguchi, a high-schooler who discovers a passion for painting. Blue Period explores themes of identity, sexuality, and the pressures of adolescence while placing art at the forefront.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

This series, based on Cyberpunk 2077, delves into a dystopian future where a young protagonist fuses cybernetic tech onto his body. It offers a reflection of our own world, highlighting issues of class and capitalism.