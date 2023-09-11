Netflix's Top 25 Anime Series You Don't Want to Miss

Netflix's Top 25 Anime Series: Netflix has taken the anime world by storm, investing heavily in both producing and licensing anime titles. In this comprehensive list, we've meticulously curated the 30 best anime series currently streaming on Netflix. Our goal is to provide a diverse array of options that cater to different tastes and demographics. Whether you're a seasoned anime enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the medium, we've got recommendations that are sure to captivate your interest.
A '90s classic that sets the standard for magical girl anime, Cardcaptor Sakura follows the adventures of fourth-grader Sakura as she seeks to retrieve magical cards she accidentally released into the world.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world on a floating city, Children of the Whales explores themes of survival, psychokinetic abilities, and cultural clashes. Its unique animation style and deliberate pacing set it apart.
A masterpiece of style and storytelling, Cowboy Bebop takes viewers on a journey with a group of bounty hunters. Its mix of genres, including film noir, cyberpunk, and jazz, make it a timeless classic.
Not for the faint of heart, this show features brutal giants tearing through humanity. It delves into the dark side of totalitarianism, offering a gripping narrative that explores how traumatized children respond to extreme violence.
A unique blend of high-school drama, horror, and furry fantasy, Beastars offers a thought-provoking commentary on social diversity. The show revolves around the complex relationship between Legoshi, a male gray wolf, and Haru, a female white dwarf rabbit.
This series follows Yatora Yaguchi, a high-schooler who discovers a passion for painting. Blue Period explores themes of identity, sexuality, and the pressures of adolescence while placing art at the forefront.
This series, based on Cyberpunk 2077, delves into a dystopian future where a young protagonist fuses cybernetic tech onto his body. It offers a reflection of our own world, highlighting issues of class and capitalism.
Follow Light Yagami, one of anime's most sinister villains, as he uses a magical notebook to carry out his dark ambitions. The show becomes a suspenseful cat-and-mouse game when a genius investigator named L enters the picture.
A must-watch for action anime fans, Demon Slayer delivers breathtaking fight scenes, a secret war against demons, and a personal family tragedy that drives the young hero. Its immense popularity speaks for itself.
Dive into a world of demons, ultraviolence, and moral ambiguity with Devilman Crybaby. Akira Fudo, a teen with demonic powers, strives to protect humanity, but the line between good and evil blurs in this series.
Inuyasha combines history and the supernatural as a high-school girl named Kagome is transported to the past and meets a half-demon, Inuyasha. Their adventures in a chaotic Sengoku period provide epic storytelling.
Prepare for an over-the-top, pop culture-laden experience with Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. With its flamboyant characters and intense battles, it's a show that revels in its eccentricity.
This heartwarming yet poignant series follows the daily life of 4-year-old Kotaro, who lives independently. It's a unique blend of humor and touching moments that explore the challenges of growing up alone.
Kuroko’s Basketball is a sports anime that immerses viewers in the world of high school basketball. Its focus on character dynamics and tactical gameplay makes it a must-watch for sports enthusiasts.
Join Akko, an endearing "little witch" who strives to excel at a witch school despite her non-magical background. The series is a charming and whimsical take on the world of witches.
This slow-burn neo-noir mystery follows a talented surgeon entangled in international crime and politics. Monster's intricate plot and morally complex characters have earned it a reputation as one of the finest anime series.
Neo Yokio blends cocktails, existentialism, and satire in a world of preppy magic users. With a stellar cast and fresh writing, it's a unique addition to the anime landscape.
Dive into a post-apocalyptic world where humanoid robots battle against destructive Angels. Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological masterpiece that delves into the minds of its complex characters.
Saiki K is a psychic teen who just wants a quiet life but constantly finds himself in hilariously bizarre situations. The show's deadpan humor and meta comedy make it a laugh-out-loud experience.
Great Pretender follows Makoto Edamura, a self-proclaimed scam artist, and his adventures in the world of cons and swindles. The series offers a fresh take on the heist genre, with a dash of humor and style.
High-Rise Invasion is a thrilling and bloody anime where a schoolgirl, Yuri Honjō, navigates a nightmarish world of masked killers within a labyrinth of skyscrapers. It's a pulse-pounding survival story.
This action-packed series explores a world of elite hunters who seek rare treasures and bounties. Follow Gon, a determined young boy, on his journey to become a hunter, uncovering dark secrets along the way.
Follow Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to become the world's greatest pirate in this long-running anime classic. The colorful characters and adventurous spirit make it an enduring favorite.
Experience the hilarious and action-packed journey of Saitama, a hero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. One Punch Man explores themes of purpose and existential crisis.
Join Ash Ketchum on his never-ending quest to be the best Pokémon trainer. While it's primarily aimed at a younger audience, Pokémon offers valuable life lessons about perseverance and sportsmanship.
Teen girl Anzu Hoshino's life takes a hilarious turn when a wizard intervenes, replacing her hobbies with an unwanted focus on courtship. It's a whimsical battle of wits that provides plenty of laughs.