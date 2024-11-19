Assam Police Detain Nine Bangladeshi Nationals in Karimganj

In a swift and efficient operation, Assam Police apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally crossed into India through the Karimganj district. The individuals were immediately handed over to Bangladeshi authorities.

This arrest is part of Assam's ongoing efforts to tighten security along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border. The operation comes amid recent regional disturbances, prompting authorities to implement stricter vigilance to prevent illegal crossings. These heightened security measures reflect the state’s commitment to maintaining control over its borders and addressing cross-border issues effectively.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the quick action of the Assam Police. On X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his appreciation, stating: “Today, in an alert move, @assampolice identified and apprehended 9 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Karimganj and sent them across the border. Good job, Team!"

Today, in an alert move, @assampolice identified and apprehended 9 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Karimganj and sent them across the border



🇧🇩Md Mamun

🇧🇩Abbu Naim

🇧🇩Rashed Islam

🇧🇩Morad Ali Mandal

🇧🇩Md Asraful Haque

🇧🇩Md Basir Hawladar

🇧🇩Md Robiul Hawladar

🇧🇩Md Mahabat Ali

🇧🇩Md… pic.twitter.com/t0R76mz8Ab — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2024

The nine individuals apprehended were identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, Morad Ali Mandal, Md Asraful Haque, Md Basir Hawladar, Md Robiul Hawladar, Md Mahabat Ali, and Md Mohim Hossain.

This operation highlights the ongoing vigilance of Assam Police in safeguarding the state’s borders and ensuring law and order amid regional security challenges.