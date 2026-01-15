Latest Kannada OTT and Theatre Releases This Week (January 12–18, 2026)

Kannada audiences heading into the Sankranti–Pongal week often see the spotlight shift towards big-budget Tamil and Telugu theatrical releases in Karnataka. While a few Kannada films have attempted to compete during this festive window in the past, box office outcomes have largely remained challenging.

This year followed a similar pattern. Mango Pachcha, the debut film of Sanchith Sanjeev—nephew of Kiccha Sudeep—was initially planned as a Sankranti release but was later postponed due to the heavy influx of major Tamil and Telugu films dominating theatres.

On the OTT front, expectations were slightly tempered as well. While more Kannada originals were anticipated, only one primary title made it to digital platforms this week. However, dubbed releases and delayed premieres ensure there is still content worth exploring for Kannada viewers.

New Kannada Movies Streaming on OTT This Week

Bandook (Kannada) – Lionsgate Play

Director Mahesh Ravikumar makes his debut with Bandook, a crime drama that arrives on OTT nearly six months after its theatrical release. The film stars Balaji Manohar, Shwetha R Prasad, Partha, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in key roles.

The narrative unfolds across two parallel tracks—one centred on a string of unexplained murders and the other focused on an orphanage. As the story progresses, the hidden link between the crimes and the orphanage comes to light, forming the emotional and investigative core of the film.

Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming date: January 16, 2026

Kalamkaval (Kannada Dubbed) – Sony LIV

Malayalam superstar Mammootty headlines Kalamkaval, a slow-burning crime thriller written and directed by debutant filmmaker Jithin K Jose. Unlike conventional roles, Mammootty plays a chilling antagonist in this psychological drama.

The story follows investigating officer Jayakrishnan, portrayed by Vinayakan, as he probes the disappearance of multiple women. His investigation reveals the presence of a serial killer who operates across Kerala and rural Tamil Nadu. Originally released in theatres in December 2025, the film now makes its OTT debut with multiple language options, including Kannada.

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

Streaming date: January 16, 2026

Delayed Kannada OTT Release to Watch Out For

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi – Amazon Prime Video (Postponed)

Dheekshith Shetty’s comedy heist film Bank of Bhagyalakshmi was expected to premiere on OTT earlier this week. Despite announcements from the film’s team and lead actor, the movie did not release as scheduled, and a revised streaming date is yet to be confirmed.

The film revolves around a group of small-time thieves who plan a bank robbery, expecting a massive payout. Their plan unravels when they discover just ₹67,000 inside the vault—while the police close in. The story explores how desperation, greed, and bad luck collide in unexpected ways.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Expected release: January 12, 2026 (postponed)

What Kannada Viewers Can Expect This Week

While theatrical options remain limited for Kannada cinema during the Sankranti window, OTT platforms provide an alternative with crime thrillers taking centre stage. Bandook and Kalamkaval cater to audiences who enjoy intense investigative narratives, while Bank of Bhagyalakshmi remains a title to watch out for once its digital release is confirmed.

As streaming platforms continue to expand dubbed and regional offerings, Kannada viewers still have compelling choices to explore this week.

