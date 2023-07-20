Baby Movie 2023: OTT Release Date, Box Office Collection, and Streaming Platform News

Baby Movie Box Office Collection

Critics and viewers alike have praised Baby Movie for its captivating audio/video, cinematography, and engaging dialogues. The film's success at the box office is evident, with over 10 crores collected within just 4 days. On Monday, the movie's box office collection reached an impressive 7.5 crores, generating a buzz in Andhra Pradesh. The film's captivating storyline attracted a broad audience during the weekend, further contributing to its success.

It is highly anticipated that Baby Movie will perform exceptionally well on OTT platforms too. With an overall budget of crores invested in various aspects of the movie, including shooting, casting, and graphics designing, the film is expected to garner significant revenue once released on an over-the-top platform.Baby Movie OTT Platform News

Several over-the-top platforms, such as Jio Cinema, Prime Video, and more, are eager to secure the digital rights for Baby Movie. However, as of now, no official information has been released regarding the OTT platform on which the movie will be available. Rest assured, we will update you with the latest details as soon as they become available from reliable sources.