Exciting OTT Releases This Week: Bawaal, Trial Period, Sweet Magnolias Season 3, and More!

Exciting OTT Releases This Week: The upcoming week is set to be an exhilarating one for entertainment enthusiasts, with much-anticipated releases on various streaming platforms. From heartwarming family dramas to thrilling adventures, here's a rundown of the must-watch shows and movies coming your way on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hotstar, JioCinema, and Lionsgate Play.
Bawaal - Amazon Prime Video (Release Date: July 21)
Directed by the talented Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film follows the journey of a small-town couple, a history teacher and his newly-wed wife, as they embark on a honeymoon trip to Europe, visiting the World War II trail. Their picturesque journey takes an unexpected turn as events unfold, leading to captivating and heartfelt moments. Bawaal's storyline, crafted by Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, promises a delightful cinematic experience.
Trial Period - JioCinema (Release Date: July 21)
Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with Trial Period, a family drama starring Genelia Deshmukh. The story revolves around a single mother and her son, who makes a unique and bizarre demand—to have a father on a trial period of 30 days. Directed by Aleya Zen, the film features an exceptional cast, including Manav Kaul as the man hired to be the "trial father," alongside actors Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao, and Zidane Braz. Trial Period explores themes of love, family, and the unexpected bonds that can form.
Sweet Magnolias Season 3 - Netflix (Release Date: July 20)
The beloved show, Sweet Magnolias, returns for an exciting new season on Netflix. With all 10 episodes dropping on Thursday, fans can once again immerse themselves in the charming world of Maddie, Helen Decatur, and Dana Sue Sullivan—childhood best friends navigating their lives, relationships, and careers in the town of Serenity. As they face new challenges and adventures, the show continues to celebrate the power of friendship and the resilience of these inspiring women.
Unknown: Cave of Bones - Netflix (Release Date: July 17)
For documentary enthusiasts, the third installment in Netflix's Unknown docu-series, Cave of Bones, offers a captivating exploration. The documentary delves into the discovery of 250,000-year-old bones of an ancient primate found in South Africa's Cradle of Mankind cave system. The film sheds light on the creature's complex burial rituals, challenging our understanding of evolution and the origins of belief systems. Prepare to embark on an enlightening journey into the depths of history.
The Return (Kikyo) - [Date and Platform Unspecified]
This captivating Japanese samurai drama takes viewers on a poignant journey with an ailing and marginalized wanderer. After thirty years of nomadic existence, he finds himself back in his place of birth. Driven by a renewed sense of duty, he sets out to rescue a young girl facing dire circumstances. As he confronts deep-seated injustices in his hometown, the story weaves a gripping narrative of redemption, honor, and selflessness.
They Cloned Tyrone - Netflix (Release Date: July 21)
Immerse yourself in an enigmatic and thrilling adventure with They Cloned Tyrone. This film follows an unconventional ensemble as they dive into a nefarious government conspiracy that unravels unsettling incidents. With its captivating concept and compelling storyline, this movie is sure to captivate and enthrall its audience.
Black Lotus - Lionsgate Play (Release Date: July 21)
Black Lotus brings forth an intense action-packed story featuring an ex-soldier entangled in a mission to rescue his late friend's daughter. As he delves into a world of unknowns, he must confront a notorious criminal underboss, portrayed by the talented Frank Grillo. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Rico Verhoeven, Marie Dompnier, and Peter Franzén, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.
