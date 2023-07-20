Exciting OTT Releases This Week: Bawaal, Trial Period, Sweet Magnolias Season 3, and More!

Black Lotus - Lionsgate Play (Release Date: July 21)

Black Lotus brings forth an intense action-packed story featuring an ex-soldier entangled in a mission to rescue his late friend's daughter. As he delves into a world of unknowns, he must confront a notorious criminal underboss, portrayed by the talented Frank Grillo. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Rico Verhoeven, Marie Dompnier, and Peter Franzén, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

