Best All-time Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Best All-time Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime: Amazon Prime has a huge library of Tamil cinema that spans various genres and themes. From gripping thrillers like "Thuparivaalan" to heart-touching dramas like "Nayakan" and "Asuran," as well as entertaining commercial hits like "Bigil" and "Darbar," Amazon Prime boasts an impressive and diverse collection of Tamil films that promise to entertain and captivate. To simplify your decision-making process, we've curated a list of the top Tamil movies currently available on Amazon Prime that you absolutely shouldn't miss.
Roja narrates the tale of Roja (Madhoo), an ordinary housewife, who embarks on a mission to rescue her husband Rishi (a RAW agent for India), played by Aravind Swamy, after he is kidnapped by a terrorist group in Jammu. Mani Ratnam's signature filmmaking style blends emotional drama with a strong sense of patriotism in this iconic film. The fresh and soulful music, composed by A. R. Rahman in his debut, earned critical acclaim and even won a National Award for Best Music Director, along with Vairamuthu for his lyrics. Roja is undeniably one of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime.
Following the success of Roja, Mani Ratnam continues his exploration of patriotism and national issues in Bombay. Starring Aravind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, the film delves into the sensitive story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl who fall in love despite resistance from their devout families. The director skillfully builds their relationship, evoking deep emotional connections with the characters as they grapple with religious conflicts. As expected, the combination of Mani Ratnam, A. R. Rahman, and Vairamuthu delivers a chartbuster soundtrack. Bombay is a cinematic gem that shouldn't be missed.
Kicking off our list of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime is Aruvi. Tamil cinema has consistently impressed us with its high-quality films, and Aruvi is a prime example. The film revolves around the life of Aruvi, a woman in her mid-20s, whose carefree existence takes an unexpected turn when she faces societal prejudice due to an unforeseen event. Aruvi leaves a powerful impact, addressing relevant social issues and lingering in the minds of its audience. With a standout script, exceptional acting, non-linear cinematography, and a fitting background score, Arun Prabhu Purushothaman delivers a masterpiece that is one of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime.
Nayanthara, known for her ability to bring uniqueness and class to each of her films, shines in Imaikkaa Nodigal, a thriller written and directed by the innovative R. Ajay Gnanmuthu. The film unfolds as a brutal cat-and-mouse game between CBI Officer Anjali (Nayanthara) and a psycho serial killer, Rudra (Anurag Kashyap). Each character is introduced with a compelling backstory and given adequate prominence, including a highly anticipated cameo by Vijay Sethupathi. Imaikkaa Nodigal is a must-watch thriller with no need for further discussion.
Kaala (2018) is a unique addition to Rajinikanth's filmography, showcasing the thoughtful approach of director Pa. Ranjith. While the film revolves around the contrasting ideologies of the protagonist and antagonist, it also embodies Ranjith's political perspective on caste struggles. Kaala successfully combines this sociopolitical message with Rajinikanth's iconic style, delivering a film that stands out. It's a noteworthy deviation from typical Rajinikanth films and a prominent entry in the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime list.
Directed by Atlee Kumar, Theri features Vijay as Vijay Kumar IPS, portraying the Deputy Commissioner of Chennai City with panache. Vijay impresses with his body language, dialogue delivery, and mass appeal, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson play their roles effectively. Nainika, daughter of actress Meena, adds charm and cuteness with her facial expressions. Theri is a commercial entertainer that caters to fans of action-packed drama.
Kabali revolves around an aging don who is released from prison after 25 years, determined to confront his arch-nemesis, a drug lord. While the film could have benefited from more attention to its plot and details, it remains a must-watch for Rajinikanth fans. Radhika Apte delivers a strong performance as the female lead in this film that showcases the superstar's enduring charisma.
Pariyerum Perumal (2018), directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa. Ranjith, offers a poignant exploration of anti-caste issues. The film's gripping narrative begins with one of the most compelling opening scenes in 2018 Tamil cinema. It portrays the story of Pariyan, whose life takes a dramatic turn when members of another caste kill his dog, Karuppi. This event serves as a catalyst for the film's powerful exploration of caste-based oppression. Pariyerum Perumal provides a perspective on the societal struggles faced by lower-caste individuals, making it a significant work in contemporary Tamil cinema.
Kannathil Muthamittal tells the poignant story of Amudha (P. S. Keerthana), a Sri Lankan refugee girl adopted by Tamil writer Indira (R. Madhavan). The film explores themes of love, peace, and friendship against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan war. With six National Awards to its name, Kannathil Muthamittal showcases technical brilliance and features a melodious soundtrack that perfectly complements the narrative. The film's ensemble cast, including Madhavan, Simran, Nandita Das, Pasupathy, and Prakash Raj, deliver exceptional performances. This emotionally charged drama is amust-watch and stands as one of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime.
Alaipayuthey is a heartwarming tale that delves into the complexities of love, friendship, and married life, offering a fresh perspective on relationships. The film achieved tremendous success across multiple languages and is celebrated by film enthusiasts nationwide. A. R. Rahman's soulful music, which still resonates today, complements this 137-minute classic directed by Mani Ratnam. Alaipayuthey takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of sincere emotions from start to finish.
Peranbu is arguably one of the finest films ever produced in Tamil Cinema. This intense and touching drama explores the relationship between a father and his daughter, who is afflicted by Cerebral Palsy. It stands out as one of the best entries on our list of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime. Peranbu not only highlights the challenges faced by the father and daughter but also addresses societal attitudes towards women's sexual needs and the stigma associated with menstruation. The film challenges preconceived notions about individuals with mental or physical disabilities and offers a fresh perspective.
Nayakan (1987) draws inspiration from real-life events and presents a superb crime film influenced by The Godfather. Kamal Haasan's portrayal of Velu Naicker is legendary and remains unmatched. The film flawlessly captures the essence of the Mumbai slums and tells the gripping story of a don. Nayakan is a classic that stands the test of time, offering an exceptional cinematic experience with nothing to criticize.
Co-written with Ram Gopal Varma, Thiruda Thiruda presents a commercial yet entertaining caper directed by Mani Ratnam. As the title suggests, the film revolves around two local thieves who become entangled in a criminal network that has stolen freshly printed RBI currency notes. Young lead actors Prashanth, Anand, Heera Rajagopal, and Anu Agarwal infuse energy into the storyline, and a sensibly handled romantic angle adds a delightful touch to this thrilling heist film. With A. R. Rahman's melodious songs and some captivating sequences, Thiruda Thiruda is a worthy watch.
Thalapathi (1991) is one of Mani Ratnam's two legendary films that brought out the best from everyone involved. Inspired by the Hindu epic, Mahabharata, the movie explores the deep friendship between Surya (Rajinikanth) and Deva (Mammootty), mirroring the relationship between Karna and Duryodhana. With a tight script and a focus on its protagonist, Thalapathi delivers a phenomenal cinematic experience. It offers a scintillating portrayal of the Mahabharata narrative, making it a compelling movie that stands on par with reading the epic itself.
Karnan tells the courageous story of a man who fights for the rights of the conservative people in his hometown, oppressed by a cruel police officer. Director Mari Selvaraj employs the power of visuals and metaphors skillfully from the very beginning, driving the narrative forward. Backed by outstanding performances from Dhanush, Karnan is a passionate cry for justice. It captures the voiceless yearning to be heard and is undeniably one of the Best Tamil Movies of 2021.
Uriyadi depicts the lives of four carefree single men who are drawn into a political battle that ultimately reveals their interconnected destinies. The film combines political themes and thrilling elements, making it one of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime.
Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongra, explores the inspiring story of Maara, a small-town man with dreams of starting an airline company. However, he faces numerous challenges on his path to success. Elevated by a top-notch technical team, commendable performances, and a well-crafted screenplay, Soorarai Pottru ranks among the Best Tamil Movies of 2020. It's undoubtedly one of the standout films in Suriya's career.
Asuran can be summarized as the rise of the oppressed. The film follows Sivasami, a lower-caste farmer who endures oppression and abuse from the upper caste until he reaches his breaking point. The screenplay and direction create a riveting first half, although the narrative slows down in the second half during Sivasami's flashback. Vetri Maaran has done justice to portraying the harsh realities and brutalities of Indian society, making Asuran one of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime.
Selvaraghavan's Pudhupettai is a remarkable neo-noir gangster drama with a unique identity. The film immerses the audience in the gritty, raw world of slums from the opening scenes, setting the tone for a crass and unfiltered narrative. The colloquial and provocative dialogues, purposefully claustrophobic cinematography, and morally ambiguous characters contribute to the film's distinctiveness. Pudhupettai offers a dark tale of crime and its consequences, presenting masterful storytelling.
In the film "Vaanam Kottattum" (2020), director Dhana Sekaran takes a simple, archetypal plot and elevates it to new heights. The story revolves around a family of four - a father serving time for a crime, a mother who assumes the role of breadwinner, and their two children. "Vaanam Kottattum" portrays their struggles, both individually and as a unit, as they confront personal trials and tribulations.
"Vellai Pookal" features Kollywood's renowned character artist, Vivek, in a captivating plot centered around a 57-year-old cop named Rudhran. The film stands out for its refreshing elements, including exceptional performances, unique editing style, splendid cinematography, and a well-crafted screenplay. Vivek's portrayal of the lead character carries the narrative with finesse, making it a compelling watch.
"Bala's "Pithamagan" (2003) delves into the life of an orphan raised in a graveyard who ventures into the outside world, where he leads a turbulent life while trying to reintegrate into society. This dark crime film is masterfully multi-layered, bringing out the best in both of its protagonists. It delivers a socially relevant message while being a cleverly crafted cinematic experience.
Celebrated as one of the finest romantic dramas ever made, "Mouna Ragam" explores the internal conflicts of a woman struggling to reconcile her past with her present married life. What sets this film apart is Mani Ratnam's impeccable direction, PC Sreeram's stunning cinematography, and the enchanting musical scores by Ilaiyaraaja. "Mouna Ragam" remains relevant to this day and has inspired numerous other successful films.
"Michael Madana Kama Rajan" is a delightful tale of quadruplets separated at birth, destined to reunite through a series of comical events. Kamal Haasan's remarkable performance as all four main characters showcases his versatility and comedic genius. The film's crisp script, paced storytelling, and quirky characters make it a star-studded, entertaining gem.
In "Manmadhan," Silambarasan portrays an anti-hero involved in kidnapping and murdering immoral women. The film captivates with its pacing, narration, and storytelling skills, keeping the audience engaged until the thrilling conclusion. Technically sound and thoroughly entertaining, "Manmadhan" delivers a compelling cinematic experience.
"Dhruvangal 16" is a daring and slick indie film that excels in its plot execution. With the tagline "Every detail counts," the film keeps every character relevant, contributing to a well-crafted mystery thriller. Karthick Naren's debut directorial venture impressively unravels its mystery, making it a must-watch.
"Annamalai" tells the story of a poor milkman who challenges his best friend-turned-enemy to become a more successful businessman. This film catapulted Rajinikanth further into superstardom, exploring themes of rags to riches, love, sentiment, and class-divided friendship. The movie is known for its iconic dialogues and remains a timeless classic.
"One of the best action-thrillers in recent memory, "Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru" delves into the real-life story of Theeran Thirumaran's quest to capture a notorious gangster squad skilled in looting and murder. With a compelling story, well-written screenplay, and exceptional performances, especially by Karthi, this film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout.
Director Pandiraj's "Kadaikutty Singam" offers an ideal weekend watch, skillfully combining entertainment with a social message about the significance of agriculture. The film's well-structured screenplay makes it engaging and enjoyable.
"OK Kanmani," directed by Mani Ratnam, explores the love story between Adi and Tara in Mumbai. This light-hearted film is known for its incredible camerawork, melodious music, and an appealing cast, making it a delightful watch.
"Gentleman" marks the directorial debut of India's grand filmmaker Shankar. The film combines social awareness with a clean commercial entertainer. It narrates the story of two thieves leading a double life in Brahmin identity and explores the reasons behind their criminal activities. The movie sets a benchmark for storytelling and features memorable comedy, all backed by A. R. Rahman's timeless music.
Following the success of "Gentleman," director Shankar delivers another blockbuster with "Kadhalan." The film portrays the charming relationship between a middle-class man and the daughter of a criminal-minded governor, as they overcome various obstacles. "Kadhalan" is a classic hit from the '90s.