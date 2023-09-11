Best All-time Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Roja

Roja narrates the tale of Roja (Madhoo), an ordinary housewife, who embarks on a mission to rescue her husband Rishi (a RAW agent for India), played by Aravind Swamy, after he is kidnapped by a terrorist group in Jammu. Mani Ratnam's signature filmmaking style blends emotional drama with a strong sense of patriotism in this iconic film. The fresh and soulful music, composed by A. R. Rahman in his debut, earned critical acclaim and even won a National Award for Best Music Director, along with Vairamuthu for his lyrics. Roja is undeniably one of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime.

Bombay

Following the success of Roja, Mani Ratnam continues his exploration of patriotism and national issues in Bombay. Starring Aravind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, the film delves into the sensitive story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl who fall in love despite resistance from their devout families. The director skillfully builds their relationship, evoking deep emotional connections with the characters as they grapple with religious conflicts. As expected, the combination of Mani Ratnam, A. R. Rahman, and Vairamuthu delivers a chartbuster soundtrack. Bombay is a cinematic gem that shouldn't be missed.

Aruvi

Kicking off our list of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime is Aruvi. Tamil cinema has consistently impressed us with its high-quality films, and Aruvi is a prime example. The film revolves around the life of Aruvi, a woman in her mid-20s, whose carefree existence takes an unexpected turn when she faces societal prejudice due to an unforeseen event. Aruvi leaves a powerful impact, addressing relevant social issues and lingering in the minds of its audience. With a standout script, exceptional acting, non-linear cinematography, and a fitting background score, Arun Prabhu Purushothaman delivers a masterpiece that is one of the Best Tamil Movies on Amazon Prime.

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Nayanthara, known for her ability to bring uniqueness and class to each of her films, shines in Imaikkaa Nodigal, a thriller written and directed by the innovative R. Ajay Gnanmuthu. The film unfolds as a brutal cat-and-mouse game between CBI Officer Anjali (Nayanthara) and a psycho serial killer, Rudra (Anurag Kashyap). Each character is introduced with a compelling backstory and given adequate prominence, including a highly anticipated cameo by Vijay Sethupathi. Imaikkaa Nodigal is a must-watch thriller with no need for further discussion.