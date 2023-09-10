Top 25 Best Bollywood Movies on Amazon Prime to Stream Right Now

Jalsa (2022)

A psychological thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, "Jalsa" revolves around a hit-and-run case that deeply impacts the lives of the lead characters. Directed by Suresh Triveni, this gripping thriller explores the mental toll of a grave incident and how the characters navigate through it. With its intriguing premise and stellar cast, "Jalsa" promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" delves into the complexities faced by two couples from different generations after their marriages. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul, this drama offers a family-centric narrative and explores the challenges of relationships in a lighthearted and watchable manner.

Saathiya

A remake of the hit Tamil film "Alaipayuthey," "Saathiya" stars Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji as Aditya and Suhani, a couple who elope to get married against their parents' wishes. Directed by Shaad Ali, this romance film explores the ups and downs of their fairy-tale romance, making it one of the best Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime.

October

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, "October" is an underrated 2018 romance film starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. The film follows Dan and Shiuli, who form an unexpected bond after a life-altering event. "October" is a touching story of love and personal growth that unfolds in a unique and heartfelt manner.

Hichki

Siddharth P. Malhotra's 2018 comedy-drama "Hichki" features Rani Mukerji as a woman with Tourette syndrome who takes on a teaching job in an elite school. Her journey to turn her weakness into her strength forms the heartwarming core of this film. With a positive message and Rani Mukerji's compelling performance, "Hichki" is one of the best Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime.

Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar's 2021 espionage thriller "Bell Bottom" centers around an undercover RAW agent's mission to rescue 210 hostages held by hijackers in the UAE. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, this film combines patriotic elements with suspense, making it an engaging watch despite its drawbacks. "Bell Bottom" offers an afternoon of decent entertainment.

Sardar Udham

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, "Sardar Udham" on Amazon Prime Video tells the relatively untold story of Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerful performance in this nuanced and impactful biopic. While it demands patience, "Sardar Udham" is a significant addition to the best Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime.

Shakuntala Devi

Anu Menon's "Shakuntala Devi" is a riveting biopic of the mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi, portrayed by Vidya Balan. The film offers an engaging narrative, a well-written screenplay, and humor that captivates the audience. Vidya Balan's remarkable performance adds depth to this exploration of a brilliant mind, making it one of the best recent Bollywood films on Amazon Prime.

Tumbbad

"Tumbbad," directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi, and Adesh Prasad, is a unique blend of mythology and horror. With a dark and gory narrative, the film may not be for the faint-hearted but deserves recognition for its contribution to Indian cinema's horror genre. "Tumbbad" offers a fantasy horror experience that is worth a watch for those seeking something different.

Don

Farhan Akhtar's 2006 remake of the classic film "Don" stars Shah Rukh Khan as the charismatic kingpin. Known for its stylish presentation, stellar performances, breathtaking action sequences, and a crisp screenplay, "Don" is a Bollywood classic that stands out for its sheer entertainment value.

Don 2

"Don 2" is the exciting sequel to the 2006 film, maintaining the charismatic presence of Shah Rukh Khan as the kingpin. The film continues to impress with its chemistry, performances, a stellar soundtrack, and top-notch direction by Farhan Akhtar. It offers a thrilling cinematic experience that builds upon the success of the original.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Directed by Aditya Chopra, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a heartwarming romantic drama. The film stands out for its simplicity and focus on the unique relationship between the lead characters. With soulful songs, an authentic Punjabi setting, and solid performances, it transforms a straightforward narrative into a heartwarming experience.

Talaash

The 2012 psychological crime thriller "Talaash" is known for its unique approach and suspenseful storytelling. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film became one of the highest-grossing movies of its year. It keeps viewers engaged with its mysterious plot, exceptional performances, and an engaging narrative that mesmerizes the audience.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role, "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy" revives the detective genre in Indian cinema. It captivates audiences with a perplexing screenplay, a vintage setting in the pre-independence era, and exceptional performances. This film is a must-watch for those who appreciate engaging mysteries.

Mardaani

"Mardaani" tells the story of a fearless lady cop on a mission to track down a child sex trafficking gang. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and starring Rani Mukerji and Tahir Bhasin, the film provides a gripping narrative and addresses important social issues. It is an imperative and empowering watch, especially for women, showcasing a confident and original storyline.

The Lunchbox

"The Lunchbox" is a heartwarming drama directed by Ritesh Batra and released in 2014. With a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes and a PG rating, this film introduces us to Saajan and Ila, played by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, who form an unexpected bond through a lunchbox mix-up. Their secret note exchange unravels personal struggles and complex characters, weaving a captivating and feel-good narrative.

Unpaused

"Unpaused," released in 2020, is an anthology film directed by Raj & DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra. With a runtime of 1 hour and 53 minutes, this film explores the lives of characters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing themes of loneliness, relationships, hope, and new beginnings. Through its diverse narratives, "Unpaused" offers a thought-provoking reflection on human resilience during challenging times.

Shikara

"Shikara," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and released in 2020, is a poignant love story set against the backdrop of the '90s Kashmiri Pandit exodus. With a runtime of 1 hour and 55 minutes and a non-rated classification due to violence and mature themes, the film follows Shanti and Shiv Dhar, portrayed by Sadia Khateeb and Aadil Khan, as they navigate violent anti-Hindu attacks. "Shikara" sheds light on the enduring power of love amidst adversity.