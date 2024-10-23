10 Best Movie to Watch with Kids

Best Movie to Watch with Kids
Watching movies with kids is a wonderful way to bond, have fun, and sometimes learn valuable life lessons. There are many Indian Hindi movies that are both entertaining and child-friendly, filled with laughter, adventure, and important messages. In this blog, we bring you a list of the 10 Best Movies to Watch with Kids, perfect for family movie nights!

1. The Jungle Book

Release Date: April 8, 2016

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Director: Jon Favreau (Hindi voiceover)

Main Cast: Neel Sethi, Priyanka Chopra (Hindi voice of Kaa), Irrfan Khan (Hindi voice of Baloo)

Story: This is a live-action remake of the classic tale about Mowgli, a young boy raised by animals in the jungle. The movie teaches kids the importance of courage, friendship, and finding one’s own path in life, making it a must-watch family adventure.

2. Chhota Bheem and the Throne of Bal

Release Date: May 3, 2013

Genre: Animation, Adventure

Director: Rajiv Chilaka

Main Cast: Jigna Bhardwaj, Kaustav Ghosh, Rajesh Kava

Story: Bheem and his friends travel to Bali, where they fight to save the island from an evil demon. This animated movie is packed with action, fun, and lessons about bravery and friendship. It's an engaging watch for younger children who love action-packed stories.

3. Taare Zameen Par

Release Date: December 21, 2007

Genre: Drama, Family

Director: Aamir Khan

Main Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra

Story: This heartwarming story is about an 8-year-old boy, Ishaan, who struggles in school because of dyslexia. The movie highlights the importance of understanding children’s unique abilities and the role of teachers in nurturing creativity. It’s a touching film for both kids and parents.

4. Secret Superstar

Release Date: October 19, 2017

Genre: Drama, Family, Musical

Director: Advait Chandan

Main Cast: Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij

Story: Secret Superstar tells the inspiring story of a young girl, Insia, who dreams of becoming a singer but faces obstacles from her strict father. The movie is about courage, following your dreams, and the importance of family support. It's perfect for kids who have big dreams.

5. Stanley Ka Dabba

Release Date: May 13, 2011

Genre: Drama, Family

Director: Amole Gupte

Main Cast: Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta, Amole Gupte

Story: This simple yet heartwarming film revolves around Stanley, a schoolboy who doesn't bring a lunchbox to school, unlike his classmates. The film emphasizes kindness, generosity, and how small actions can make a big difference. It’s a beautiful and meaningful film for kids.

6. Bumm Bumm Bole

Release Date: May 14, 2010

Genre: Drama, Family

Director: Priyadarshan

Main Cast: Darsheel Safary, Atul Kulkarni, Rituparna Sengupta

Story: A remake of the Iranian classic Children of Heaven, this movie tells the story of two siblings who share a pair of shoes after one of them loses theirs. The film teaches kids about responsibility, love, and sacrifice in a simple and touching way.

7. Iqbal

Release Date: August 26, 2005

Genre: Drama, Sports, Family

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Main Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad

Story: Iqbal is the story of a deaf and mute boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer. His journey is full of challenges, but his determination and passion help him overcome them. This inspiring movie teaches kids the importance of following their dreams and never giving up.

8. Hawa Hawai

Release Date: November 7, 2014

Genre: Drama, Family

Director: Amole Gupte

Main Cast: Partho Gupte, Saqib Saleem, Pragya Yadav

Story: This inspiring film tells the story of a young boy who dreams of becoming a champion skater, despite coming from a poor background. His perseverance and the support of his coach show that hard work and dedication can make any dream come true. It's a motivational watch for kids.

9. Chillar Party

Release Date: July 8, 2011

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Directors: Nitesh Tiwari, Vikas Bahl

Main Cast: Irrfan Khan, Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover

Story: This entertaining movie is about a group of children who band together to save a stray dog and its caretaker. It is full of laughter, adventure, and teaches kids about teamwork, standing up for what’s right, and the power of friendship.

10. Zokkomon

Release Date: April 22, 2011

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Satyajit Bhatkal

Main Cast: Darsheel Safary, Anupam Kher, Manjari Phadnis

Story: Zokkomon is an action-packed superhero film about a young boy who uses his intelligence and bravery to become a superhero and fight against injustice. The movie is full of excitement and teaches kids about courage and helping others.

These movies not only entertain but also teach important life lessons, making them the perfect picks for family movie nights. Whether it's adventure, drama, or heartfelt stories, these films will leave kids entertained while also giving them something to think about. Enjoy your family time with these wonderful Hindi movies!

