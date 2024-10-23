10 Best Movie to Watch with Kids

Watching movies with kids is a wonderful way to bond, have fun, and sometimes learn valuable life lessons. There are many Indian Hindi movies that are both entertaining and child-friendly, filled with laughter, adventure, and important messages. In this blog, we bring you a list of the 10 Best Movies to Watch with Kids, perfect for family movie nights!
Release Date: April 8, 2016
Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Director: Jon Favreau (Hindi voiceover)
Main Cast: Neel Sethi, Priyanka Chopra (Hindi voice of Kaa), Irrfan Khan (Hindi voice of Baloo)
Story: This is a live-action remake of the classic tale about Mowgli, a young boy raised by animals in the jungle. The movie teaches kids the importance of courage, friendship, and finding one’s own path in life, making it a must-watch family adventure.
Release Date: May 3, 2013
Genre: Animation, Adventure
Director: Rajiv Chilaka
Main Cast: Jigna Bhardwaj, Kaustav Ghosh, Rajesh Kava
Story: Bheem and his friends travel to Bali, where they fight to save the island from an evil demon. This animated movie is packed with action, fun, and lessons about bravery and friendship. It's an engaging watch for younger children who love action-packed stories.
Release Date: December 21, 2007
Genre: Drama, Family
Director: Aamir Khan
Main Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra
Story: This heartwarming story is about an 8-year-old boy, Ishaan, who struggles in school because of dyslexia. The movie highlights the importance of understanding children’s unique abilities and the role of teachers in nurturing creativity. It’s a touching film for both kids and parents.
Release Date: October 19, 2017
Genre: Drama, Family, Musical
Director: Advait Chandan
Main Cast: Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij
Story: Secret Superstar tells the inspiring story of a young girl, Insia, who dreams of becoming a singer but faces obstacles from her strict father. The movie is about courage, following your dreams, and the importance of family support. It's perfect for kids who have big dreams.
Release Date: May 13, 2011
Genre: Drama, Family
Director: Amole Gupte
Main Cast: Partho Gupte, Divya Dutta, Amole Gupte
Story: This simple yet heartwarming film revolves around Stanley, a schoolboy who doesn't bring a lunchbox to school, unlike his classmates. The film emphasizes kindness, generosity, and how small actions can make a big difference. It’s a beautiful and meaningful film for kids.
Release Date: May 14, 2010
Genre: Drama, Family
Director: Priyadarshan
Main Cast: Darsheel Safary, Atul Kulkarni, Rituparna Sengupta
Story: A remake of the Iranian classic Children of Heaven, this movie tells the story of two siblings who share a pair of shoes after one of them loses theirs. The film teaches kids about responsibility, love, and sacrifice in a simple and touching way.
Release Date: August 26, 2005
Genre: Drama, Sports, Family
Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
Main Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad
Story: Iqbal is the story of a deaf and mute boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer. His journey is full of challenges, but his determination and passion help him overcome them. This inspiring movie teaches kids the importance of following their dreams and never giving up.
Release Date: November 7, 2014
Genre: Drama, Family
Director: Amole Gupte
Main Cast: Partho Gupte, Saqib Saleem, Pragya Yadav
Story: This inspiring film tells the story of a young boy who dreams of becoming a champion skater, despite coming from a poor background. His perseverance and the support of his coach show that hard work and dedication can make any dream come true. It's a motivational watch for kids.
Release Date: July 8, 2011
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family
Directors: Nitesh Tiwari, Vikas Bahl
Main Cast: Irrfan Khan, Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover
Story: This entertaining movie is about a group of children who band together to save a stray dog and its caretaker. It is full of laughter, adventure, and teaches kids about teamwork, standing up for what’s right, and the power of friendship.
Release Date: April 22, 2011
Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
Director: Satyajit Bhatkal
Main Cast: Darsheel Safary, Anupam Kher, Manjari Phadnis
Story: Zokkomon is an action-packed superhero film about a young boy who uses his intelligence and bravery to become a superhero and fight against injustice. The movie is full of excitement and teaches kids about courage and helping others.
These movies not only entertain but also teach important life lessons, making them the perfect picks for family movie nights. Whether it's adventure, drama, or heartfelt stories, these films will leave kids entertained while also giving them something to think about. Enjoy your family time with these wonderful Hindi movies!