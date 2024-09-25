Top 10 Movies to Watch with Your Girlfriend

When it comes to planning a movie night with your girlfriend, choosing the right film can make all the difference. Whether you're in the mood for romance, a light-hearted comedy, or a gripping drama, the perfect movie sets the tone for an unforgettable evening. From heartwarming love stories to intense dramas, Bollywood has delivered an array of films that are perfect for a cozy night in with your special someone.
In this blog, we’ve rounded up 10 Indian Hindi movies that are ideal for watching with your girlfriend. These films bring a mix of love, laughter, emotions, and drama—guaranteed to make your movie night special. Dive into these stories, each offering something unique, from passionate romances to modern-day relationship complexities. Whether you're looking for something intense or light-hearted, these movies have got you covered!
Release Date: August 12, 2021
Genre: Biography, Action, Drama
Director: Vishnuvardhan
Main Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani
Story
Based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a war hero who displayed immense bravery during the Kargil War. The film also highlights his love story with Dimple Cheema. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry adds a beautiful romantic angle to this gripping war story.
Release Date: December 10, 2021
Genre: Romance, Drama
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Main Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor
Story
This unconventional love story explores a romance between a fitness trainer and a Zumba instructor, only to reveal that the woman he falls in love with is a trans woman. The film is a refreshing take on modern relationships and acceptance, with touching performances by the lead actors.
Release Date: December 24, 2021
Genre: Romance, Drama
Director: Aanand L. Rai
Main Cast: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan
Story
A quirky love triangle between a Tamil boy and a girl forcibly married off under strange circumstances, only to see her grappling with a past love. The film offers a mix of romance, drama, and some magical realism, with emotional moments that make it a great pick for a couple's night.
Release Date: June 24, 2022
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: Raj Mehta
Main Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor
Story
A light-hearted dramedy that revolves around two couples from different generations dealing with marriage troubles. While tackling the complexities of relationships, the film uses humor and heartwarming moments to drive its narrative, making it a relatable and fun watch.
Release Date: February 11, 2022
Genre: Drama, Romance
Director: Shakun Batra
Main Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday
Story
A deep dive into complex relationships, Gehraiyaan explores infidelity, emotional baggage, and the impact of the past on the present. The film’s intense narrative and bold performances make it an intriguing and emotional film for couples who enjoy more thought-provoking cinema.
Release Date: August 5, 2022
Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama
Director: Jasmeet K Reen
Main Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma
Story
Darlings follows the story of a woman in an abusive marriage who decides to turn the tables on her husband with the help of her mother. The dark humor mixed with strong performances, especially by Alia Bhatt, makes this film both an entertaining and meaningful watch for couples.
Release Date: June 29, 2023
Genre: Musical, Romance, Drama
Director: Sameer Vidwans
Main Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani
Story
A heartfelt love story between Satyaprem, a middle-class man, and Katha, a woman dealing with her traumatic past. The film deals with themes of healing, love, and patience. It’s a moving and emotionally rich film that blends romance and drama beautifully.
Release Date: December 2, 2022
Genre: Thriller, Romance
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Main Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F
Story
In this gripping psychological thriller, dentist Freddy falls in love, leading to a dangerous obsession. Kartik Aaryan’s performance as a shy yet dark character is a departure from his usual roles, making this romantic thriller an engaging watch for those who enjoy something edgier.
Release Date: October 1, 2021
Genre: Romance, Drama
Director: Kunal Deshmukh
Main Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan
Story
Shiddat is a story of love at first sight and the lengths one will go for true love. It follows Jaggi, who becomes obsessed with being reunited with his love, Kartika. The film’s passionate love story and energetic performances make it a perfect choice for couples who enjoy intense romantic dramas.
Release Date: November 12, 2020
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama
Director: Anurag Basu
Main Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Story
This dark comedy anthology weaves together the stories of multiple characters whose lives collide in unexpected ways. With a mix of humor, action, and romance, Ludo offers something for everyone, making it a unique and entertaining film to watch with your girlfriend.