In today’s busy life, spending time with family can be tough. One great way to connect is by watching a good web series together. There are many types to choose from, including comedy, drama, thrillers, and action, so everyone can find something they like. In this blog, we have made a list of the 5 Best Web Series to Watch with Family in India. Each series tells a great story, has interesting characters, and explores themes that everyone can relate to. Whether you want to laugh, feel excited, or share touching moments, these shows are perfect for a cozy family movie night. So, grab your snacks and get ready for a fun watching experience with your loved ones!
Release Date: September 27, 2024
Total Season: 2
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: Himank Gaur
Main Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar
Story
In Taaza Khabar Season 2, the main character continues to deal with the magical power that lets him know the news before it happens. While this power brings him success, it also creates new problems. He faces tough decisions about how to use his gift—whether for his own benefit or to help others. Along the way, his relationships with friends and family become more complicated, and he must protect himself from people who want to take advantage of his ability. The season is a mix of comedy, drama, and suspense as the character grows and learns valuable life lessons.
Release Date: June 1, 2023
Total Season: 2
Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Director: Oni Sen
Main Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi
Story
Continuing from its first season, Asur 2 blends mythology with crime investigation as a team of forensic experts tracks a serial killer who uses ancient religious texts as clues. The show offers an engaging mix of mythology, science, and suspense, making it a captivating watch for the whole family.
Release Date: November 11, 2022
Total Season: 2
Genre: Thriller, Action
Director: Sudhir Mishra
Main Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Shashank Arora
Story
Set against the backdrop of conflict in Kashmir, Tanaav follows the life of an army officer and his struggles against militancy over multiple seasons. The series portrays the emotional toll of war, the challenges faced by security forces, and the impact on their families. As the story unfolds, it highlights themes of sacrifice, duty, and resilience, making it a poignant and thought-provoking viewing experience for families.
Release Date: November 25, 2022
Genre: Action, Crime
Director: Bhav Dhulia
Main Cast: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Richa Chadha
Story
This gritty crime drama revolves around a cop who takes on the notorious gangsters of Bihar. As he navigates through the underbelly of crime, family values and loyalty come into play. With its engaging narrative and strong performances, it makes for an entertaining family watch.
Release Date: May 18, 2022
Total Season: 3
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Main Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav
Story
Panchayat continues to follow Abhishek, a young engineering graduate who takes up a job as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village. Throughout its seasons, the series beautifully portrays his experiences and challenges in rural governance, blending humor with heartfelt moments. The relationships he builds within the community, coupled with the quirky dynamics of village life, make it a relatable and enjoyable watch for families.
These five web series are not only entertaining but also showcase diverse themes and storytelling styles, making them perfect for a family movie night. Enjoy the laughter, drama, and thrill together with your loved ones!