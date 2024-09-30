5 Best Web Series to Watch with Family in India

Release Date: May 18, 2022

Total Season: 3

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Main Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav

Story

Panchayat continues to follow Abhishek, a young engineering graduate who takes up a job as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village. Throughout its seasons, the series beautifully portrays his experiences and challenges in rural governance, blending humor with heartfelt moments. The relationships he builds within the community, coupled with the quirky dynamics of village life, make it a relatable and enjoyable watch for families.

