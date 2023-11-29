Upcoming Hollywood Movies in December 2023

1. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (Release Date: December 1, 2023)

Beyoncé takes center stage in "Renaissance," a documentary concert film that unveils the making of her seventh studio album and the captivating performances of the Renaissance World Tour. Immerse yourself in this cinematic experience, screening for at least four weekends and available in IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

2. The Boy and the Heron (Release Date: December 8, 2023)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, "The Boy and the Heron" invites audiences into a Japanese animated fantasy. The film follows Mahito Maki, a 12-year-old boy discovering a magical world through an abandoned tower. With an all-star English voice cast, this enchanting tale promises a visually stunning adventure.

3. Poor Things (Release Date: December 8, 2023)

Yorgos Lanthimos directs the black comedy fantasy "Poor Things," starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. Follow Bella Baxter's resurrection and her journey into the world beyond her guardian's protection. Joined by an exceptional cast, this film promises a unique blend of humor and fantasy.

4. Eileen (Release Date: December 8, 2023)

William Oldroyd directs the psychological thriller "Eileen," set in 1960s Boston. Thomasin McKenzie portrays Eileen Dunlop, whose encounter with a captivating counselor, played by Anne Hathaway, unravels dangerous discoveries about herself. Brace yourself for a thrilling narrative that unfolds from a limited theatrical release on December 1.

5. Wonka (Release Date: December 15, 2023)

Explore the origins of Willy Wonka in the musical fantasy "Wonka," directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet. From his humble beginnings to worldwide fame, witness the journey of the eccentric chocolatier. The star-studded cast ensures a delightful and imaginative experience.

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Release Date: December 22, 2023)

Dive into the depths of Atlantis in the sequel to "Aquaman." Directed by James Wan, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" reunites viewers with Arthur Curry as he faces new challenges to protect his homeland. Brace yourself for an epic underwater adventure and the final chapter of the DC Extended Universe.

7. Migration (Release Date: December 22, 2023)

Directed by Benjamin Renner, "Migration" is an animated comedy that follows a family of mallards on a journey beyond their New England pond. Voiced by a stellar cast, including Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks, this heartwarming tale explores the joys and challenges of exploration.

8. The Iron Claw (Release Date: December 22, 2023)

Experience the gripping biographical sports drama "The Iron Claw," directed by Sean Durkin. Depicting the tragic tale of the Von Erich family, the film explores their wrestling success in the 1980s and the personal tragedies that plagued them. A stellar cast brings this compelling story to life.

9. Anyone But You (Release Date: December 22, 2023)

Directed by Will Gluck, "Anyone But You" is a rom-com starring Sydney Sweeny and Glen Powell. Join Bea and Ben on a plane to Sidney, Australia, where they navigate awkward family dynamics, rekindling old flames, and discovering unexpected sparks between them.

10. Ferrari (Release Date: December 25, 2023)

Directed by Michael Mann, "Ferrari" is a biographical sports drama that delves into the life of Enzo Ferrari during a crisis in 1957. Adam Driver leads a stellar cast in a tale of resilience, love, and the determination to triumph against all odds.

11. The Color Purple (Release Date: December 25, 2023)

Blitz Bazawule directs the musical coming-of-age period drama "The Color Purple," bringing to life the struggles and triumphs of Celie, portrayed by Fantasia Barrino. This emotionally charged film explores the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood against the backdrop of the early 1900s South.