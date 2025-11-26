Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Wins Ticket to Finale, Becomes First Confirmed Finalist

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its high-voltage conclusion, the competition inside the house has intensified like never before. With the Grand Finale just days away, the coveted Ticket to Finale task has officially revealed the season’s first finalist. According to multiple insider reports, popular television actor Gaurav Khanna has clinched the Ticket to Finale, earning a direct entry into the final week of the show.

Gaurav Khanna Secures a Spot in the Bigg Boss 19 Finale

Reliable Bigg Boss updates page BiggBoss Tak and other industry sources report that Gaurav Khanna outperformed fellow contenders Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More in the high-stakes challenge. With this win, the Anupamaa actor becomes the first contestant to guarantee his place in the finale lineup.

While the channel has yet to officially confirm the outcome, these consistent insider reports have sparked major excitement among Gaurav’s supporters, who are already celebrating his milestone victory.

Final Captaincy and Special Immunity for Gaurav Khanna

Winning the Ticket to Finale comes with additional responsibilities. Along with securing his finalist position, Gaurav Khanna has reportedly been appointed the last acting captain of the season. This gives him authority over house duties and dynamics at a crucial stage of the game.

The role also provides him with significant immunity, ensuring his safety from upcoming nominations as the finale approaches.

Top Contenders and Eliminations Ahead

Gaurav was among the top four competing for the Ticket to Finale, alongside:

Ashnoor Kaur

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar missed the chance to secure the ticket and now face potential eviction. With eight contestants still in the house, at least two eliminations are expected over the coming weeks as the fight for the remaining finale spots intensifies.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Details

Fans eagerly anticipating the season’s climax can tune in to the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale on:

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Streaming: JioHotstar at 9 PM IST

Telecast: Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST

Speculation is already rampant regarding the possible winner, but with more dramatic twists on the way, the journey to the trophy remains unpredictable.

