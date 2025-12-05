Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists Revealed After Malti Chahar’s Shocking Mid-Week Eviction

As Bigg Boss 19 enters its final phase, the competition has taken an unexpected turn. In a dramatic mid-week elimination that surprised viewers and contestants alike, Malti Chahar was evicted just days before the Grand Finale. Her sudden exit has reshaped the finale lineup and triggered a wave of discussion across social media, with fans questioning whether the eviction was entirely fair.

Here is a detailed breakdown of Malti’s eviction, the confirmed Top 5 finalists and the ongoing controversy surrounding the elimination.

Malti Chahar Evicted Ahead of the Finale: What Happened Inside the House

During a crucial task designed to determine the official Top 5 finalists, contestants were asked to write their names on a card and drop it into a heated Kadhai burner. The colour of the smoke would decide their fate:

Green Smoke: Safe

White Smoke: On hold

Red Smoke: Immediate eviction

Gaurav Khanna had already secured his place in the finale. Following the task, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt also advanced after the burner emitted green smoke for each of them.

However, when Malti Chahar completed the task, the burner released red smoke, signalling her instant elimination from the show. The unexpected turn ended her journey just before the finale and left the house stunned.

Official Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists

With Malti’s eviction, the Top 5 finalists who will compete for the trophy have been confirmed:

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik

Farrhana Bhatt

JioHotstar also validated the lineup through an Instagram announcement, captioned:

“Aapke pyaar aur votes se yeh bante hai Bigg Boss 19 ke top 5 finalists.”

Grand Finale Date, Time and Streaming Details

Fans can now gear up for the highly anticipated finale, hosted by Salman Khan.

Finale Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Streaming Time: 9:00 PM on JioHotstar

Television Broadcast: 10:30 PM on Colours TV

Controversy Surrounding Malti Chahar’s Eviction: Fans Cry Foul

Malti Chahar’s elimination has sparked significant controversy both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. While her exit was officially attributed to audience votes and the eviction task, fans believe the decision may have been influenced by other factors.

Was It Really a Vote-Based Eviction?

Reports suggest that Malti was in the bottom two, along with Amaal Malli,k based on voting trends. However, many viewers questioned this, pointing out that Malti ranked highly in several independent popularity polls.

The situation intensified when a promo shared by the show’s official Instagram handle featured only the remaining five contestants—excluding Malti—indicating her elimination even before voting closed. After fan backlash, the promo was quickly deleted and re-uploaded with Malti included, raising further suspicion of manipulation.

Why Fans Believe the Eviction Was Unfair

Several fan groups alleged that producers were worried about Malti’s rising popularity, especially after Indian cricketers such as Deepak Chahar, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tilak Varma publicly supported her.

Some online reactions claimed:

Malti’s rapid growth in votes threatened the “fixed top 2.”

The makers wanted to avoid an unpredictable finale outcome.

The deleted promo unintentionally confirmed bias.

Though these claims remain speculative, the controversy has undeniably added more drama to an already intense finale week.

With Malti Chahar’s exit causing waves across the internet, Bigg Boss 19’s showdown is now more unpredictable than ever. The Top 5 contestants—Gaurav, Pranit, Tanya, Amaal and Farrhana—are all set for the final battle, while fans continue debating the fairness of the season’s decisive elimination.

As the show approaches its grand climax, all eyes are on the finale night to see who ultimately lifts the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Defends Wife Akanksha’s Decision to Not Have Children, Calls It a ‘Touchy Topic’

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Shehbaz Badesha Evicted Days Before Finale as Shehnaaz Gill’s Emotional Message Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale: Top 4 Contenders Revealed — Who Will Enter the Finale First?