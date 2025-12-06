Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Date, Time, OTT Streaming, Finalists, Prize Money and Full Details

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 finale is finally here, bringing an end to a season filled with drama, controversies, alliances, betrayals, and emotional breakdowns. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show premiered on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV. After more than three months of intense competition, only five contestants remain in the race for the trophy. Here is everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss 19 finale date, time, streaming details, finalists, and the expected prize money.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date and Schedule
The makers have officially announced that the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will take place on December 7, 2025. With record-breaking viewership throughout the season, the finale episode is expected to attract massive nationwide attention.
Finale Schedule
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date: December 7, 2025
Live Streaming on OTT (JioHotstar): 9:00 PM IST
Telecast on TV (Colours TV): 10:30 PM IST
Much like previous years, the grand finale is expected to run longer than a regular episode, featuring special acts, guest appearances, and emotional farewell moments.
Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19 Finale Online and on TV
Viewers can watch the finale live on JioHotstar starting at 9 PM IST, making it the most convenient platform for online streaming.
For television viewers, the finale will be telecast on Colours TV from 10:30 PM IST.
Streaming Platforms
OTT: JioHotstar (Live at 9 PM)
Television: Colours TV (10:30 PM)
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists
From strategic gameplay to emotional connections, the finalists have survived it all. After numerous eliminations—including the recent emotional exit of Malti Chahar—only five contestants have secured their place in the finale:
Confirmed Finalists
Gaurav Khanna – The first confirmed finalist, known for his consistent gameplay and leadership.
Farhana Bhatt – A fierce and bold contestant who has dominated the season with her strong personality.
Amaal Mallik – Popular and outspoken, he has been one of the key names this season.
Tanya Mittal – A spiritual influencer whose calm composure and determination earned her a spot in the final week.
Pranit More – Loved by the audience for his straightforward nature and balanced approach.
Who is Leading Early Trends?
Early viewer trends and social media buzz suggest that Pranit More and Farhana Bhatt are among the strongest contenders. However, Gaurav Khanna also remains a fan favourite, keeping the competition wide open.
Bigg Boss 19 Expected Prize Money
While the official prize money for Bigg Boss 19 has not been revealed, historical data from previous seasons suggests that the winner’s cash prize usually ranges between ₹50–55 lakh. The winner will also take home the season’s trophy and may receive several brand endorsements and opportunities after the show.
The trophy for this season reportedly features two silver hands forming the shape of a house, symbolising unity and strength.
What to Expect in the Grand Finale?
The finale event is expected to be packed with:
High-energy performances
Appearances by former contestants
Special guests
Emotional retrospectives
Promotions by celebrities, including Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, for MTV Splitsvilla 16
The grand finale promises an entertaining closure as the top finalists showcase their journeys one last time before the winner is announced.
As Bigg Boss 19 draws to an end, all eyes are on the grand stage set for December 7, 2025. With a strong lineup of finalists and passionate fanbases backing each contestant, the finale is expected to be one of the most memorable in recent years. Make sure to tune in live to see who takes home the trophy.
