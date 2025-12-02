Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Mid-Week Eviction Update and Top 5 Predictions

With the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale approaching on December 7, 2025, the tension inside the house is at an all-time high. Only six contestants remain, and with a mid-week eviction scheduled, the fight for a spot in the Top 5 has become more intense than ever. Voting lines have officially closed, and fan polls across social media reveal dramatic shifts in support.
Current Top 6 Contestants of Bigg Boss 19
Following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the remaining contestants competing for the trophy are:
Gaurav Khanna (Ticket to Finale winner)
Farrhana Bhatt
Amaal Mallik
Pranit More
Tanya Mittal
Malti Chahar
These six finalists entered the final week after the shocking double eviction of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha.
Mid-Week Eviction Confirmed: Who Is at Risk?
A surprise mid-week elimination has already been shot and will air soon. Since Gaurav Khanna has secured direct entry into the finale, the remaining five contestants were placed at the mercy of audience votes.
Sources reveal that:
Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More are leading the closing voting charts
Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar have landed in the bottom three
Tanya’s votes have seen a late surge, placing her higher than expected
Insiders claim Amaal is unlikely to be eliminated despite his drop in rankings, as he remains a strong face of the season
This leaves Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal as the most vulnerable contestants in the eviction race.
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Is Leading the Race?
Farrhana Bhatt Tops Social Media Polls
Across X (formerly Twitter), YouTube polls, and fan communities, Farrhana Bhatt has emerged as one of the strongest contenders. Her consistent performance, fashion appeal and resilience during conflicts have won her large-scale public support.
Many polls show Farrhana securing the highest number of votes, placing her safely in the Top 5.
Pranit More Gains Strong Momentum
Pranit’s gameplay and recent rise in popularity have pushed him into the top tier of current voting trends. He is widely expected to join the finale lineup.
Amaal Mallik Slips but Still Safe
Despite his unexpected dip in voting numbers, Amaal continues to command a loyal fanbase. Industry insiders suggest the makers may not eliminate him before the finale, given his strong presence throughout the season.
Fan Buzz: Early Winner Predictions Point Toward Gaurav Khanna
A viral tweet claiming Gaurav Khanna as the likely winner of Bigg Boss 19 has sparked massive discussion online. Though not officially confirmed, Gaurav’s Ticket to Finale win and balanced gameplay make him a major favourite.
Public discussions indicate:
Gaurav is being viewed as a steady, dignified performer
Farrhana and Amaal are seen as equally strong finalists
The final trophy could come down to Gaurav vs. Farrhana if trends remain stable
Who Might Be Eliminated Mid-Week?
Based on combined data from social voting polls, fandom trends, and insider updates:
Possible mid-week eviction candidates:
Malti Chahar
Tanya Mittal
The final confirmed elimination will be revealed in the upcoming episode.
As Bigg Boss 19 enters its final phase, voting patterns have shifted dramatically. With Gaurav Khanna already in the finale, the remaining contestants face a high-stakes elimination that will determine this season’s Top 5.
Fan-favourite contestants like Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik appear safe, while Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar face the toughest fight of the season.
The final countdown has begun, and the race to lift the Bigg Boss 19 trophy has never been more unpredictable.
Also Read:
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Predictions: Who Will Win the Trophy? Netizens Back These Contestants
Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj Eliminated in Shocking Twist — Here’s What Happened
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Shehbaz Badesha Evicted Days Before Finale as Shehnaaz Gill’s Emotional Message Goes Viral