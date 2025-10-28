Sonakshi Sinha Brings Dabangg Nostalgia as She Joins Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha joined Salman Khan on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, turning the evening into a nostalgic celebration of their iconic Dabangg collaboration. The actress appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Jatadhara, but her playful banter with Salman Khan stole the spotlight and instantly reminded fans of their beloved Dabangg days.

Sonakshi Sinha Promotes Jatadhara on Bigg Boss 19

Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Bigg Boss 19 to promote her forthcoming film Jatadhara, which is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025. The actress arrived on set in a striking red anarkali suit paired with a yellow dupatta, exuding traditional elegance. Her look and demeanor set the tone for a vibrant and entertaining evening on the show.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, Jatadhara also stars Sudheer Babu in the lead role. The creative team includes Divya Vijay as Creative Producer and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora serving as co-producers.

Dabangg Nostalgia Takes Over the Stage

During her interaction with Salman Khan, Sonakshi affectionately referred to him as ‘Pandey ji’, taking fans back to the time when the duo starred together in Dabangg. Sonakshi played Rajjo, the fiery yet lovable wife of Salman’s character, Chulbul Pandey, in the 2010 blockbuster. The chemistry and energy between the two on Bigg Boss 19 instantly evoked memories of their debut film together.

The episode’s nostalgic tone was further enhanced when Mika Singh joined the stage. Known for lending his voice to the chartbuster “Jumme Ki Raat” from Kick, Mika’s presence added another layer of Salman Khan nostalgia to the show.

Farrhana Faces Backlash Inside the Bigg Boss 19 House

While Salman Khan and Sonakshi’s reunion added star power to the episode, the drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house continued. Contestant Farrhana Bhatt became the center of controversy yet again, as multiple housemates called her the most toxic contestant in the show.

Even Salman confronted her during the Weekend Ka Vaar, remarking that she could call “toxicity” her hometown considering her behavior inside the house. The statement drew mixed reactions from viewers, sparking intense discussions online.

Bigg Boss 19’s Tumultuous Week and Double Eviction Twist

The Bigg Boss 19 house experienced another emotional and dramatic week filled with shifting alliances, arguments, and emotional outbursts. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode concluded with a shocking double eviction, as Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the show.

Both contestants had developed a close bond in recent days, and their sudden eviction left housemates in tears. Salman Khan announced that the two received the fewest audience votes, leading to their departure.

Nehal’s emotional farewell, during which she told Farrhana, “You broke my heart,” became one of the most talked-about moments of the week. Farrhana later broke down, expressing regret over her past comments and blaming Kunickaa Sadanand for creating misunderstandings.

What to Expect Next on Bigg Boss 19

As Bigg Boss 19 continues to intensify, fans eagerly await how Salman Khan will address the evolving dynamics in the coming week. With Sonakshi Sinha’s appearance adding warmth and nostalgia, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode perfectly blended emotion, entertainment, and controversy.

Viewers can stream Bigg Boss 19 and other shows platforms like JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and FanCode.

