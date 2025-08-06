Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Contestant Ranjeet: A Veteran Actor Returns for His Second Innings

Renowned Malayalam actor Ranjeet, popularly known as Munshi Ranjeet, has entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house, bringing with him a career spanning over three decades in film and television. Known for his sharp wit and impactful roles, Ranjeet is now stepping into the world of reality TV, ready to connect with a new generation of audiences.

Personal Details about Ranjeet

Attribute Details Full Name Ranjeet Popularly Known As Munshi Ranjeet Profession Actor Notable Work Satirical TV show Munshi Film Debut Varnachirakukal (1993) Active In Malayalam Film and Television Industry Known For Political and social satire, versatile roles Recent Appearance Raveendra Nee Evide (Dir: Anoop Menon) Years Active 1993 – Present Language of Work Malayalam

Career Overview

Rise to Fame with ‘Munshi’

Ranjeet rose to prominence through the widely popular Malayalam satirical program ‘Munshi’, aired on television. The show offered sharp political and social commentary, and Ranjeet’s performance stood out for its precision, humor, and depth. The role became so synonymous with his identity that viewers began calling him Munshi Ranjith—a name that has stuck with him ever since.

Film Career

Ranjeet made his silver screen debut with the 1993 Malayalam film Varnachirakukal. Since then, he has built a steady career in cinema, playing a variety of characters across genres. Some of his notable film credits include:

Monaayi Angane Aanaayi

Mr. Bean – The Laugh Riot

Naadakame Ulakam

Note Out

Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya

His ability to transition smoothly between comic and dramatic roles showcases his versatility as a performer.

Continued Presence in Television

Even after establishing himself in films, Ranjeet never distanced himself from the small screen. He continued to appear in Malayalam television serials, maintaining his relevance and connection with a broad audience. His most recent appearance was in the 2025 film Raveendra Nee Evide, directed by Anoop Menon, reaffirming his enduring presence in the industry.

Entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

At the launch event of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Ranjeet described his participation as a “second innings” in life. His decision to enter the Bigg Boss house marks a new and exciting chapter in his already illustrious career.

Given his extensive experience, strong opinions, and sharp humor, viewers can expect him to be a dynamic presence in the house. His participation has already sparked conversations among long-time fans of Malayalam cinema and television, many of whom are eager to watch how he navigates the challenges and interpersonal dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house.

FAQ

Q1: Who is Ranjeet from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7?

Ranjeet is a veteran Malayalam actor, widely recognized for his role in the satirical TV show Munshi. He has also acted in various Malayalam films since 1993.

Q2: Why is Ranjeet known as Munshi Ranjeet?

He earned the nickname due to his standout performance in the show Munshi, where his portrayal became so iconic that the name stuck with audiences.

Q3: What are some films Ranjeet has acted in?

Some of his notable films include Monaayi Angane Aanaayi, Mr. Bean – The Laugh Riot, Naadakame Ulakam, Note Out, and Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya.

Q4: Is Ranjeet still active in the entertainment industry?

Yes, he continues to act in films and television. His most recent film was Raveendra Nee Evide.

Q5: What is expected from Ranjeet in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7?

Given his experience and personality, Ranjeet is expected to bring depth, humor, and valuable insights to the show, engaging both housemates and viewers.

