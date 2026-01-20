Subscribe

Blox Fruits Codes January 2026: Active 2x EXP Boosts, Stat Reset Codes, and Rewards

This article provides a complete and updated guide to Blox Fruits codes for January 2026, including active 2x EXP boosts, free stat reset codes, Beli rewards, and cosmetic titles.

PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Blox Fruits Codes January

Blox Fruits continues to dominate Roblox as one of the most played anime-inspired games, offering massive open-world exploration, devil fruits, weapons, and intense grinding. To make progression easier, the developers regularly release Blox Fruits codes that reward players with 2x EXP boosts, free stat resets, Beli, and cosmetic titles.

In this guide, you’ll find a complete and updated list of working Blox Fruits codes for January 2026, along with redemption steps, expired codes, and tips on how to find future codes.

All Working Blox Fruits Codes (January 2026)

Redeem the following active codes to gain double experience, stat refunds, and bonus rewards:

CodeReward
LIGHTNINGABUSE2x EXP for 20 minutes
1LOSTADMIN (space required at end)2x EXP for 20 minutes
KITT_RESETFree Stat Reset
SUB2CAPTAINMAUI2x EXP for 20 minutes
ENYU_IS_PRO2x EXP for 20 minutes
STARCODEHEO2x EXP for 20 minutes
SUB2FER9992x EXP for 20 minutes
MAGICBUS2x EXP for 20 minutes
JCWK2x EXP for 20 minutes
KITTGAMING2x EXP for 20 minutes
BLUXXY2x EXP for 20 minutes
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP12x EXP for 30 minutes
SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1Free Stat Reset
SUB2UNCLEKIZARUFree Stat Reset
AXIORE2x EXP for 20 minutes
SUB2DAIGROCK2x EXP for 20 minutes
BIGNEWSIn-game title “Big News”
SUB2NOOBMASTER1232x EXP for 20 minutes
STRAWHATMAINE2x EXP for 20 minutes
TANTAIGAMING2x EXP for 20 minutes
THEGREATACE2x EXP for 20 minutes
FUDD101 Beli
FUDD10_V22 Beli
CHANDLERJoke code (0 Beli)

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming Blox Fruits codes is quick and simple. Follow these steps:

  1. Launch Blox Fruits in Roblox

  2. Click the Settings or gift icon on the left side of the screen

  3. Enter a working code in the code redemption box

  4. Press Redeem to receive your rewards instantly

Codes are case-sensitive, so copy and paste them exactly as shown.

Expired Blox Fruits Codes (No Longer Working)

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

ADMINFIGHT, GIFTING_HOURS, BANEXPLOIT, NOMOREHACK, EARN_FRUITS, FIGHT4FRUIT, NOEXPLOITER, NOOB2ADMIN, CODESLIDE, ADMINHACKED, ADMINDARES, SECRET_ADMIN, NEWTROLL, 24NOADMIN, TRIPLEABUSE, SEATROLLING, KRAZYDARES, ADMIN_STRENGTH, DRAGONABUSE, NOOB2PRO, DEVSCOOKING, CODE_SERVICIO, 15B_BESTBROTHERS, XMASEXP, XMASRESET, UPDATE10, UPDATE11, UPD14, UPD15, UPD16, SHUTDOWNFIX2, 1BILLION, 2BILLION, 3BVISITS

Expired codes are regularly removed as new ones are released, especially after major updates.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes provide temporary boosts that help players progress faster. These include:

  • Double EXP for faster leveling

  • Free stat resets to rebuild your character

  • Small Beli rewards

  • Cosmetic titles

While codes won’t instantly make you powerful, they significantly reduce grinding time, especially for new players.

Why Your Blox Fruits Code Might Not Work

If a code fails, here are the most common reasons:

  • The code has expired

  • The code was entered incorrectly

  • You already redeemed the code

  • Extra spaces or missing capitalization

Always double-check spelling and ensure the code hasn’t been used before.

Where to Find New Blox Fruits Codes

To stay updated with the latest Blox Fruits codes:

  • Join the official Blox Fruits Discord server

  • Follow the developers on X (Twitter)

  • Watch updates on the Gamer Robot YouTube channel

  • Check back during major game updates or celebrations

Code releases have slowed in recent years, so updates may be spaced weeks or months apart.

How Often Are New Blox Fruits Codes Released?

In 2025, the number of new Blox Fruits codes dropped significantly compared to previous years. While 2024 saw frequent releases, 2025 introduced only a handful of new codes. As of early 2026, new codes remain infrequent, usually tied to major updates or milestones.

How to Play Blox Fruits on Roblox

Blox Fruits is inspired by the One Piece universe, where players train to become powerful pirates or marines. You’ll explore multiple seas, defeat bosses, unlock devil fruits, master fighting styles, and collect weapons. Progression requires dedication, and that’s where EXP codes make a real difference.

Blox Fruits remains one of Roblox’s most engaging anime games, and redeeming active codes is one of the easiest ways to gain an advantage. Make sure to redeem all working codes before they expire and use EXP boosts wisely during grinding sessions.

Bookmark this page to stay updated with the latest Blox Fruits codes for 2026 and beyond.

Latest Blox Fruits Codes January 2026