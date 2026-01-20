Blox Fruits Codes January 2026: Active 2x EXP Boosts, Stat Reset Codes, and Rewards

Blox Fruits continues to dominate Roblox as one of the most played anime-inspired games, offering massive open-world exploration, devil fruits, weapons, and intense grinding. To make progression easier, the developers regularly release Blox Fruits codes that reward players with 2x EXP boosts, free stat resets, Beli, and cosmetic titles.
In this guide, you’ll find a complete and updated list of working Blox Fruits codes for January 2026, along with redemption steps, expired codes, and tips on how to find future codes.
All Working Blox Fruits Codes (January 2026)
Redeem the following active codes to gain double experience, stat refunds, and bonus rewards:
|Code
|Reward
|LIGHTNINGABUSE
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|1LOSTADMIN (space required at end)
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|KITT_RESET
|Free Stat Reset
|SUB2CAPTAINMAUI
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|ENYU_IS_PRO
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|STARCODEHEO
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|SUB2FER999
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|MAGICBUS
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|JCWK
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|KITTGAMING
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|BLUXXY
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1
|2x EXP for 30 minutes
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1
|Free Stat Reset
|SUB2UNCLEKIZARU
|Free Stat Reset
|AXIORE
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|SUB2DAIGROCK
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|BIGNEWS
|In-game title “Big News”
|SUB2NOOBMASTER123
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|STRAWHATMAINE
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|TANTAIGAMING
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|THEGREATACE
|2x EXP for 20 minutes
|FUDD10
|1 Beli
|FUDD10_V2
|2 Beli
|CHANDLER
|Joke code (0 Beli)
How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits
Redeeming Blox Fruits codes is quick and simple. Follow these steps:
Launch Blox Fruits in Roblox
Click the Settings or gift icon on the left side of the screen
Enter a working code in the code redemption box
Press Redeem to receive your rewards instantly
Codes are case-sensitive, so copy and paste them exactly as shown.
Expired Blox Fruits Codes (No Longer Working)
The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
ADMINFIGHT, GIFTING_HOURS, BANEXPLOIT, NOMOREHACK, EARN_FRUITS, FIGHT4FRUIT, NOEXPLOITER, NOOB2ADMIN, CODESLIDE, ADMINHACKED, ADMINDARES, SECRET_ADMIN, NEWTROLL, 24NOADMIN, TRIPLEABUSE, SEATROLLING, KRAZYDARES, ADMIN_STRENGTH, DRAGONABUSE, NOOB2PRO, DEVSCOOKING, CODE_SERVICIO, 15B_BESTBROTHERS, XMASEXP, XMASRESET, UPDATE10, UPDATE11, UPD14, UPD15, UPD16, SHUTDOWNFIX2, 1BILLION, 2BILLION, 3BVISITS
Expired codes are regularly removed as new ones are released, especially after major updates.
What Are Blox Fruits Codes?
Blox Fruits codes provide temporary boosts that help players progress faster. These include:
Double EXP for faster leveling
Free stat resets to rebuild your character
Small Beli rewards
Cosmetic titles
While codes won’t instantly make you powerful, they significantly reduce grinding time, especially for new players.
Why Your Blox Fruits Code Might Not Work
If a code fails, here are the most common reasons:
The code has expired
The code was entered incorrectly
You already redeemed the code
Extra spaces or missing capitalization
Always double-check spelling and ensure the code hasn’t been used before.
Where to Find New Blox Fruits Codes
To stay updated with the latest Blox Fruits codes:
Join the official Blox Fruits Discord server
Follow the developers on X (Twitter)
Watch updates on the Gamer Robot YouTube channel
Check back during major game updates or celebrations
Code releases have slowed in recent years, so updates may be spaced weeks or months apart.
How Often Are New Blox Fruits Codes Released?
In 2025, the number of new Blox Fruits codes dropped significantly compared to previous years. While 2024 saw frequent releases, 2025 introduced only a handful of new codes. As of early 2026, new codes remain infrequent, usually tied to major updates or milestones.
How to Play Blox Fruits on Roblox
Blox Fruits is inspired by the One Piece universe, where players train to become powerful pirates or marines. You’ll explore multiple seas, defeat bosses, unlock devil fruits, master fighting styles, and collect weapons. Progression requires dedication, and that’s where EXP codes make a real difference.
Blox Fruits remains one of Roblox’s most engaging anime games, and redeeming active codes is one of the easiest ways to gain an advantage. Make sure to redeem all working codes before they expire and use EXP boosts wisely during grinding sessions.
Bookmark this page to stay updated with the latest Blox Fruits codes for 2026 and beyond.
