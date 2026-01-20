Blox Fruits Codes January 2026: Active 2x EXP Boosts, Stat Reset Codes, and Rewards

Blox Fruits continues to dominate Roblox as one of the most played anime-inspired games, offering massive open-world exploration, devil fruits, weapons, and intense grinding. To make progression easier, the developers regularly release Blox Fruits codes that reward players with 2x EXP boosts, free stat resets, Beli, and cosmetic titles.

Advertisment

In this guide, you’ll find a complete and updated list of working Blox Fruits codes for January 2026, along with redemption steps, expired codes, and tips on how to find future codes.

All Working Blox Fruits Codes (January 2026)

Redeem the following active codes to gain double experience, stat refunds, and bonus rewards:

Code Reward LIGHTNINGABUSE 2x EXP for 20 minutes 1LOSTADMIN (space required at end) 2x EXP for 20 minutes KITT_RESET Free Stat Reset SUB2CAPTAINMAUI 2x EXP for 20 minutes ENYU_IS_PRO 2x EXP for 20 minutes STARCODEHEO 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2FER999 2x EXP for 20 minutes MAGICBUS 2x EXP for 20 minutes JCWK 2x EXP for 20 minutes KITTGAMING 2x EXP for 20 minutes BLUXXY 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 2x EXP for 30 minutes SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Free Stat Reset SUB2UNCLEKIZARU Free Stat Reset AXIORE 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2DAIGROCK 2x EXP for 20 minutes BIGNEWS In-game title “Big News” SUB2NOOBMASTER123 2x EXP for 20 minutes STRAWHATMAINE 2x EXP for 20 minutes TANTAIGAMING 2x EXP for 20 minutes THEGREATACE 2x EXP for 20 minutes FUDD10 1 Beli FUDD10_V2 2 Beli CHANDLER Joke code (0 Beli)

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming Blox Fruits codes is quick and simple. Follow these steps:

Launch Blox Fruits in Roblox Click the Settings or gift icon on the left side of the screen Enter a working code in the code redemption box Press Redeem to receive your rewards instantly

Codes are case-sensitive, so copy and paste them exactly as shown.

Expired Blox Fruits Codes (No Longer Working)

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

ADMINFIGHT, GIFTING_HOURS, BANEXPLOIT, NOMOREHACK, EARN_FRUITS, FIGHT4FRUIT, NOEXPLOITER, NOOB2ADMIN, CODESLIDE, ADMINHACKED, ADMINDARES, SECRET_ADMIN, NEWTROLL, 24NOADMIN, TRIPLEABUSE, SEATROLLING, KRAZYDARES, ADMIN_STRENGTH, DRAGONABUSE, NOOB2PRO, DEVSCOOKING, CODE_SERVICIO, 15B_BESTBROTHERS, XMASEXP, XMASRESET, UPDATE10, UPDATE11, UPD14, UPD15, UPD16, SHUTDOWNFIX2, 1BILLION, 2BILLION, 3BVISITS

Expired codes are regularly removed as new ones are released, especially after major updates.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes provide temporary boosts that help players progress faster. These include:

Double EXP for faster leveling

Free stat resets to rebuild your character

Small Beli rewards

Cosmetic titles

While codes won’t instantly make you powerful, they significantly reduce grinding time, especially for new players.

Why Your Blox Fruits Code Might Not Work

If a code fails, here are the most common reasons:

The code has expired

The code was entered incorrectly

You already redeemed the code

Extra spaces or missing capitalization

Always double-check spelling and ensure the code hasn’t been used before.

Where to Find New Blox Fruits Codes

To stay updated with the latest Blox Fruits codes:

Join the official Blox Fruits Discord server

Follow the developers on X (Twitter)

Watch updates on the Gamer Robot YouTube channel

Check back during major game updates or celebrations

Code releases have slowed in recent years, so updates may be spaced weeks or months apart.

How Often Are New Blox Fruits Codes Released?

In 2025, the number of new Blox Fruits codes dropped significantly compared to previous years. While 2024 saw frequent releases, 2025 introduced only a handful of new codes. As of early 2026, new codes remain infrequent, usually tied to major updates or milestones.

How to Play Blox Fruits on Roblox

Blox Fruits is inspired by the One Piece universe, where players train to become powerful pirates or marines. You’ll explore multiple seas, defeat bosses, unlock devil fruits, master fighting styles, and collect weapons. Progression requires dedication, and that’s where EXP codes make a real difference.

Blox Fruits remains one of Roblox’s most engaging anime games, and redeeming active codes is one of the easiest ways to gain an advantage. Make sure to redeem all working codes before they expire and use EXP boosts wisely during grinding sessions.

Bookmark this page to stay updated with the latest Blox Fruits codes for 2026 and beyond.

Also Read:

Roblox: Blox Fruits Codes (November 2025) – Active Codes, Rewards, and How to Redeem

Blox Fruits Codes for October 2025: Complete List of Active and Expired Codes, Rewards, and Redemption Guide

Blox Fruits Codes for June 2025: Redeem Free XP Boosts, Stat Resets & More