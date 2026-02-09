Bollywood Valentine’s Day Movies 2026: New Releases and Classic Re-Runs to Watch in Theatres

Valentine’s Day 2026 is shaping up to be a major cinematic event for Bollywood fans. This year’s lineup offers a compelling mix of dark romance, survival thrillers with emotional depth, heartfelt urban love stories, and the return of iconic romantic classics to the big screen. Whether you’re planning a romantic date, a thrilling movie night, or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Bollywood’s Valentine’s releases in 2026 promise something for every kind of viewer.

New Bollywood Movies Releasing Around Valentine’s Day 2026

(Releasing February 13, 2026

Genre: Dark Romance, Crime Drama

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

O’Romeo brings a gritty and emotionally intense take on love set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s 1990s underworld. Far removed from traditional Valentine’s Day romances, the film delves into obsession, revenge, and unfulfilled desire.

With powerful performances by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, supported by Nana Patekar and Vikrant Massey, the story examines forbidden love shaped by violence and moral conflict. Inspired by the world of Mumbai’s mafia culture, O’Romeo is expected to be a visually rich and emotionally heavy cinematic experience.

Tu Yaa Main (Releasing February 13, 2026)

Genre: Survival Thriller, Romance

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav

Targeting younger audiences, Tu Yaa Main blends romance with survival horror. The story follows two social media content creators on what begins as a fun getaway in the backwaters but quickly turns into a nightmare when they find themselves trapped near a dangerous crocodile habitat.

Marketed as a “date-fright” film, the movie combines emotional tension with real physical danger, making it a unique Valentine’s Day choice for couples looking for something thrilling rather than traditionally romantic.

Do Deewane Seher Mein (Releasing February 20, 2026)

Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur

Producer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

For audiences seeking warmth and emotional depth, Do Deewane Seher Mein offers a gentle, realistic love story set in contemporary urban India. The film follows two introverted millennials navigating careers, vulnerability, and romance in the fast-paced environment of Mumbai.

As the story moves from crowded city streets to the serene landscapes of Uttarakhand, the film explores how imperfections, emotional baggage, and shared silences can lead to meaningful connections. With Sanjay Leela Bhansali backing the project, expectations are high for a visually and emotionally refined romantic narrative.

Classic Bollywood Romance Returns to Theatres in 2026

Alongside new releases, Valentine’s Day 2026 also celebrates timeless Bollywood romances with special theatrical re-releases.

Devdas (Re-Release on February 6, 2026)

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic portrayal in Devdas returns to cinemas ahead of Valentine’s Day. Known for its grand visuals, unforgettable music, and tragic love story, the film remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated romantic dramas.

The re-release offers audiences a chance to experience the film’s emotional intensity and cinematic scale on the big screen once again, enhanced by improved picture and sound quality.

Tere Naam (Re-Release on February 27, 2026)

Salman Khan’s Tere Naam, a defining romantic tragedy of early 2000s Bollywood, is also making its return to theatres later in February. Renowned for its raw emotion, memorable songs, and powerful performances, the film holds a special place in the hearts of romance enthusiasts.

The re-release allows a new generation of viewers to discover the film while long-time fans relive its emotional impact in a theatrical setting.

Why Valentine’s Day 2026 Is Special for Bollywood Moviegoers

Bollywood’s Valentine’s slate in 2026 reflects a shift in how romance is portrayed on screen. From dark and unconventional love stories to survival-based thrillers and soft, realistic romances, the diversity of themes ensures that romance is explored beyond clichés. The return of classic films further adds nostalgia and emotional depth to this cinematic celebration.

Whether you prefer intense storytelling like O’Romeo, adrenaline-filled romance in Tu Yaa Main, heartfelt emotions in Do Deewane Seher Mein, or timeless classics like Devdas and Tere Naam, Valentine’s Day 2026 offers a complete Bollywood movie experience.

With new narratives and beloved classics sharing the spotlight, this year’s Valentine’s releases make February 2026 a perfect month for love, drama, and unforgettable cinema.

