Upcoming Hindi and Malayalam Horror Movies Releasing in 2026: Akshay Kumar to Tamannaah Bhatia all movie list

The horror genre is set for a powerful resurgence in 2026 as filmmakers across Hindi and Malayalam cinema experiment with supernatural themes, folk horror, comedy-horror blends, and dark fantasy narratives. Featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, these upcoming horror films promise gripping stories, eerie atmospheres, and high entertainment value.

From Akshay Kumar to Tamannaah Bhatia: Top Stars Headlining Spine-Chilling Thrillers

Haunted 3D: Ghost of the Past

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Language: Hindi

Veteran filmmaker Vikram Bhatt returns to his signature horror zone with Haunted 3D: Ghost of the Past. The film reunites him with Mahesh Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit after their previous collaboration 1920: Horrors of the Heart (2023).

The movie stars Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead role, supported by Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey. Shot in 3D, the film aims to deliver an immersive supernatural experience rooted in classic horror storytelling.

Bhooth Bangla

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Language: Hindi

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla blends horror with comedy, a genre the director is widely known for. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast including Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

With its theatrical release planned for mid-2026, the film is expected to balance scares with humour, making it one of the most commercially anticipated horror-comedies of the year.

Vvan: Force of the Forest

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Language: Hindi

Vvan: Force of the Forest is a folk horror thriller directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shweta Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Rooted in folklore and forest mythology, the movie promises a gripping narrative that combines mystery, suspense, and supernatural elements. Its simultaneous May release alongside Bhooth Bangla makes it a major theatrical clash in the horror genre.

Shakti Shalini

Release Date: December 24, 2026

Language: Hindi

Aneet Padda steps into the supernatural spotlight with Shakti Shalini, marking her entry into the horror-comedy universe. The actress replaces Kiara Advani in the project, bringing a fresh face to the franchise.

Slated for a year-end release, the film is expected to mix mythology, horror, and humour, positioning itself as a festive entertainer with a spooky twist.

Prakambanam

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Language: Malayalam

Prakambanam is a Malayalam horror-comedy directed by Vijesh Panathur and written by Sreehari Vadakkan. The film stars Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and Al Ameen in lead roles, supported by Mallika Sukumaran, Azees Nedumangad, and Rajesh Madhavan.

Released early in 2026, the movie combines regional storytelling with supernatural elements, adding to Malayalam cinema’s growing reputation for experimental horror narratives.

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer

Release Year: 2026

Language: Malayalam

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer is a period fantasy horror thriller directed and edited by Rojin Thomas, co-written with R Ramanand. Jayasurya plays the titular role, with Anushka Shetty making her Malayalam debut and Prabhu Deva appearing in a key role. Mohanlal features in a special cameo.

Set against a historical backdrop, the film blends mysticism, folklore, and dark fantasy, making it one of the most ambitious Malayalam horror projects of the year.

From big-budget Bollywood horror-comedies to atmospheric Malayalam fantasy thrillers, 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for horror cinema lovers. With star-driven projects, innovative storytelling, and genre experimentation, these films are poised to redefine audience expectations across Indian cinema.

