Box Office Clash: Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, and The Vaccine War - Day 1 Advance Booking Numbers

Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, and The Vaccine War - Day 1 Advance Booking: The Indian box office witnessed an exciting showdown this Thursday as three highly-anticipated films hit theaters simultaneously. Bollywood aficionados found themselves torn between Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War, while Chandramukhi 2 enjoyed a relatively uncontested run, primarily targeting the Tamil cinema market. Although Kangana Ranaut's presence ensured a Hindi version release for Chandramukhi 2, the film's roots are firmly grounded in Tamil cinema. Let's delve into their day 1 advance booking performance.

The month of September has been dominated by 'King' Shah Rukh Khan, whose film has shattered records at the Indian box office. Despite Khan's continued box office reign, the arrival of these three new releases offers moviegoers enticing alternatives, and the audience's appetite for fresh cinematic experiences remains strong.

Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 advance booking

Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 both benefit from the established appeal of their respective franchises. Fukrey 3 managed to secure advance bookings totaling 2.15 crore nationwide, excluding blocked seats. This achievement is especially impressive considering the film lacks a star-studded cast and relies purely on the goodwill generated by its predecessors.

Turning our attention to Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, the horror film has amassed a collection of 2.60 crores through advance bookings on day 1, selling over 2 lakh tickets in India. Once again, the power of the Chandramukhi franchise proved its worth in drawing audiences.

The Vaccine War advance booking

The Vaccine War struggled to gain traction in advance bookings, with ticket sales amounting to a mere 50 lakhs, excluding blocked seats. Given the film's serious theme, it is anticipated to pick up momentum through on-spot bookings as positive word-of-mouth spreads.

This three-way box office clash has set the stage for an exciting battle, with each film banking on its unique strengths to capture the attention of cinephiles across India