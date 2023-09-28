The Vaccine War Early Movie Review: A Promising Medical Thriller by Vivek Agnihotri

The Vaccine War Early Reviews

In anticipation of its release, director Vivek Agnihotri shared an early review of "The Vaccine War" on social media. The film was screened for scientists at the ICMR - National Institute of Malaria Research) in Delhi, where Dr. Lokesh Kori, a prominent expert, hailed it as a "must-see" cinematic journey. Dr. Kori's praise for the film extended beyond entertainment, describing it as an essential exploration of science, scientists, society, and survival. Vivek Agnihotri proudly shared Dr. Kori's sentiments, emphasizing the film's significance.

The Vaccine War: Competing with "Fukrey 3"

In the race for Day 1 advance bookings, "Fukrey 3" currently holds the upper hand, grossing a notable 1.04 crore in ticket sales (excluding blocked seats) nationwide. This can be attributed to the successful franchise factor associated with "Fukrey." On the other hand, "The Vaccine War" has seen limited pre-booking interest, with total ticket sales ranging from 25-30 lakhs (excluding blocked seats). The fate of the film now hinges on in-person, over-the-counter ticket sales, reminiscent of the journey of Agnihotri's previous release, "The Kashmir Files."