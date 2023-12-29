Celebrities who bid us Good-bye in 2023: Indian and International

Ravindra Berde

Ravindra Berde, a stalwart in the Marathi film industry, passed away at the age of 78. The veteran actor, who had battled throat cancer and recently received treatment at Tata Hospital in Mumbai, succumbed to a heart attack at his Mumbai residence.

Satish Kaushik

The versatile Satish Kaushik, known for his multifaceted roles as an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter, left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Kaushik rose to fame with his contributions to the super hit movie "Mr. India." His career spanned across various facets of the entertainment world, and he breathed his last on March 9, 2023, due to a heart attack.

Nitesh Pandey

Television actor Nitesh Pandey, born on January 17, 1972, in Kumaon, Uttar Pradesh, left a significant impact with his roles in popular movies like "Om Shanti Om" and "Khosla Ka Ghosla." Tragically, at the age of 51, he passed away in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, on May 23, 2023.

Javed Khan Amrohi

Javed Khan Amrohi, a Hindi film actor recognized for his roles in iconic movies such as "Andaz Apna Apna," "Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India," and "Chak De! India," bid farewell to the world at the age of 73 on February 14, 2023. Born in Bombay in 1949, his contributions extended to television series like "Mirza Ghalib" and "Nukkad."

Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal, known for his memorable role as Shakuni in B.R Chopra's "Mahabharat" in 1988, served not only as an actor but also as a member of the Indian Army during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Born on October 4, 1944, in Lahore, Punjab, he passed away in Mumbai at the age of 78 on June 5, 2023.

Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput, a versatile talent in the world of movies and TV series, left a void at the young age of 32. Born on August 19, 1990, in Delhi, he contributed to films like "We R Friends," "Lovers," and "Mom And Dad: The Lifeline Love." He departed on May 22, 2023, in Mumbai.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, a renowned television actress known for her role in the popular TV series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," passed away at the age of 38 on May 22, 2023, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Born on July 25, 1984, in Gujarat, her talent was recognized with a nomination for the ITA Award for Best Actor (Female) in 2017.

Shahnawaz Pradhan

Shahnawaz Pradhan, who gained recognition for his role in the popular web series "Mirzapur," left a lasting impression on audiences. Born in 1966, he passed away at the age of 56 in 2023. His diverse work included contributions to "Sindbad The Sailor" and "Alif Laila."

Sunil Holkar

Sunil Holkar, an Indian actor known for his work in both the Bengali and Hindi film industries, particularly notable for his role in "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma," bid farewell on January 13, 2023, at the age of 40. Hailing from Dahisar, Maharashtra, his contribution to the entertainment world will be remembered.