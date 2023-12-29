Final Countdown: Best Indian Movies of 2023, according to IMDB

Leo (III)

"Leo (III) (2023)" unfolds as a riveting action, crime, and drama film with a duration of 164 minutes, garnering a commendable 7.3/10 rating. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the plot revolves around Parthiban, a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir. His life takes a drastic turn when he fends off a gang of murderous thugs, attracting the attention of a drug cartel who claim he was once a part of them. The stellar cast, including Joseph Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, and Anurag Kashyap, contributes to the film's intense narrative. "Leo" promises a gripping storyline, showcasing the complexities of Parthiban's past and the challenges he faces in the present.

Jawan

"Jawan (2023)," an action-thriller with a runtime of 169 minutes, earns a notable 7/10 rating. Directed by Atlee, the film delves into the emotional journey of a man determined to rectify the wrongs in society. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, "Jawan" promises high-octane action and a compelling narrative. The film explores themes of justice and societal change, making it a thrilling and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

Pathaan

"Pathaan (2023)" unfolds as an action-adventure thriller with a runtime of 146 minutes, securing a 5.9/10 rating and a Metascore of 47. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows an Indian agent racing against a doomsday clock to thwart a ruthless mercenary's apocalyptic attack on the country. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia, "Pathaan" promises intense action sequences and a gripping plot filled with suspense and thrills.

Dunki

"Dunki (2023)," a comedy-drama with a runtime of 160 minutes, receives a commendable 7.9/10 rating. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film revolves around four friends from a Punjab village who share a dream of going to England. The catch is that they lack both visas and tickets. The introduction of a soldier who promises to take them to their dream destination sets the stage for a heartwarming and entertaining narrative. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, "Dunki" combines humor with a promise of an unforgettable journey.

2018

"2018 (2023)," an action-drama with a runtime of 150 minutes, boasts an impressive 8.4/10 rating. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film is set during the 2018 Kerala Floods, showcasing how people from all walks of life faced catastrophic consequences and collectively worked to survive the calamity. With a star-studded cast including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, and Vineeth Sreenivasan, "2018" promises a gripping narrative that captures the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Kaathal - The Core

"Kaathal - The Core (2023)," a crime drama with a UA rating and a runtime of 114 minutes, achieves an 8.2/10 rating. Directed by Jeo Baby, the film explores the dynamics of Mathew and Omana's marriage as Mathew, a retired bank secretary, reluctantly enters politics for a by-election. Starring Mammootty, Jyotika, Anagha Akku, and Alex Alister, "Kaathal - The Core" delves into themes of justice and personal fulfillment within a tight-knit village community.

Kannur Squad

"Kannur Squad (2023)," an action-crime drama with a UA rating and a runtime of 161 minutes, secures a 7.8/10 rating. Directed by Roby Varghese Raj, the film unfolds as a gripping saga of a police officer and his team on a challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. Starring Mammootty, Kishore Kumar G., Vijayaraghavan, and Rony David, "Kannur Squad" offers a captivating narrative of triumph amidst professional uncertainties.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

"Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022)," a comedy-drama with a U rating and a runtime of 105 minutes, earns a 7.5/10 rating. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film follows a group of Malayali travelers returning to Kerala by bus after a visit to Velankanni. Starring Mammootty, Ramya Pandian, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and Ashokan, the movie takes a comedic turn when a stop in a Tamil Nadu village leads to unexpected and humorous events.

Saptha Sagaradaache Ello - Side A

"Saptha Sagaradaache Ello - Side A (2023)," a drama-romance with a UA rating and a runtime of 142 minutes, achieves an 8.3/10 rating. Directed by Hemanth M. Rao, the film portrays the love story of Manu and Priya, who hail from a middle-class background. As circumstances lead Manu to jail, their relationship faces jeopardy. Starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J. Achar, and Avinash, "Saptha Sagaradaache Ello - Side A" explores the challenges of love and separation.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B

"Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B (2023)," the sequel to the aforementioned film, continues the narrative with a runtime of 148 minutes and an 8.4/10 rating. Directed by Hemanth M. Rao, the film follows Manu's release from jail after ten years and his attempt to rebuild his life. Memories of Priya resurface as he enters her life again, creating a new dynamic with Surabhi. Starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J. Achar, and Avinash, the film explores themes of love, memories, and new beginnings.

Romancham

"Romancham (2023)," a comedy-horror with a U rating and a runtime of 130 minutes, achieves a 7.5/10 rating. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film takes a hilarious turn when seven bachelors play with a Ouija board, inviting unexpected and amusing supernatural encounters. Starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Sajin Gopu, "Romancham" promises a unique blend of comedy and horror, making it an entertaining watch.

Tiger 3

"Tiger 3 (2023)," an action-adventure thriller with a runtime of 154 minutes, receives a 7/10 rating. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film brings back Tiger and Zoya as they embark on a mission to save the country and their family, making it a personal and high-stakes endeavor. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Simran, "Tiger 3" promises adrenaline-pumping action sequences and a compelling storyline.

Thankam

"Thankam (2023)," a crime drama with a UA rating and a runtime of 145 minutes, secures a 7.1/10 rating. Directed by Saheed Arafath and Prinish Prabhak aran, the film follows Muthu (Biju Menon) and Kannan (Vineeth Sreenivasan), Gold Agents from Thrissur, as they travel to Mumbai to distribute gold. The narrative unfolds with the mishaps they encounter on their journey, adding layers of complexity to the plot. With a star-studded cast, including Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Girish Kulkarni, and Aparna Balamurali, "Thankam" explores themes of crime and drama within the context of the gold trade, creating a compelling and engaging storyline.

Varisu

"Varisu (2023)," an action drama with a runtime of 169 minutes, earns a 6/10 rating. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film centers around Vijay Rajendran, portrayed as a happy-go-lucky man whose life takes a drastic turn when his father becomes terminally ill. Left to manage his father's business empire, Vijay is confronted with new challenges and responsibilities. Starring Joseph Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, and Prabhu, "Varisu" promises a mix of action and family drama, exploring the dynamics of change and adaptation.

Thunivu

"Thunivu (2023)," an action crime thriller with a runtime of 145 minutes, achieves a 6.1/10 rating. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film revolves around a mysterious mastermind known as Daredevil and his team. Their plan involves committing a bank heist to uncover the corporate looted people's money. Starring Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken, "Thunivu" promises a high-stakes narrative filled with suspense and intrigue.

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier

"RDX: Robert Dony Xavier (2023)," an action-adventure with a runtime of 151 minutes, secures a 7.2/10 rating. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film explores the lives of three mysterious individuals whose faces become exposed, leading to unforeseen consequences. Starring Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, and Babu Antony, "RDX: Robert Dony Xavier" promises a blend of action and suspense, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Chhatriwali

"Chhatriwali (2023)," a comedy-drama with a UA 13+ rating and a runtime of 116 minutes, achieves a 6.7/10 rating. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film follows Sanya, an unemployed chemistry genius seeking a job. Simultaneously, she aims to use her knowledge of chemistry to provide the right education on sex and break societal taboos. Starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, and Dolly Ahluwalia, "Chhatriwali" offers a unique and thought-provoking narrative, combining comedy with social commentary.

Jailer

"Jailer (I) (2023)," an action-comedy crime film with a UA rating and a runtime of 168 minutes, secures a 7.1/10 rating. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film follows a retired jailer on a manhunt to find his son's killers. As the story unfolds, it leads him to a familiar yet darker place, challenging him to navigate a complex situation successfully. Starring Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, "Jailer" promises a blend of action, comedy, and crime, offering an engaging cinematic experience.

Mission Majnu

"Mission Majnu (2023)," an action drama with a TV-MA rating and a runtime of 129 minutes, achieves a 7.1/10 rating. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is set in the 1970s, where an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, and Zakir Hussain, "Mission Majnu" promises an intense and gripping narrative filled with espionage and historical intrigue.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

"Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (2023)," an action-adventure drama with a runtime of 164 minutes, secures a 7.3/10 rating. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film continues the journey of Arulmozhi Varman as he strives to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the historic Chola empire in south India. Starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two" promises a visually stunning and epic narrative, continuing the grandeur of the first part.

OMG 2

"OMG 2 (2023)," a comedy-drama with a UA rating and a runtime of 156 minutes, earns a 7.6/10 rating. Directed by Amit Rai, the film unfolds as an unhappy civilian takes the court to mandate comprehensive education in schools in a dramatic yet amusing courtroom play. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Pawan Malhotra, "OMG 2" combines humor with social relevance, providing an entertaining and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Jigarthanda Double X

"Jigarthanda Double X (2023)," an action-comedy drama with a UA rating and a runtime of 172 minutes, achieves an 8.1/10 rating. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is set in 1975 and follows a filmmaker who agrees to collaborate on a film with a gangster aspiring to become a famous actor. Starring Raghava Lawrence, S.J. Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, and Ilavarasu, "Jigarthanda Double X" promises a unique and captivating narrative that explores the intersection of filmmaking and the criminal underworld.

12th Fail

"12th Fail (2023)," a biography drama with a runtime of 147 minutes, earns a remarkable 9.2/10 rating. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film narrates the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. Starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Joshi Anantvijay, and Anshuman Pushkar, "12th Fail" offers a compelling and inspiring narrative of individuals overcoming challenges and achieving success.

Salaar

"Salaar (2023)," an action drama thriller with a runtime of 175 minutes, secures a 6.8/10 rating. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film revolves around a gang leader's attempt to keep a promise made to his dying friend, leading him to confront other criminal gangs. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, "Salaar" promises intense action sequences and a thrilling storyline set against the backdrop of the criminal underworld.

Dada

The cinematic journey continues with "Dada," a drama, family, and romance film that has garnered an impressive 8.2/10 rating. Directed by Ganesh K. Babu, the film unfolds over 133 minutes, telling the story of a couple in love who accidentally become teenage parents. Unpleasant situations lead to their separation, leaving Manikandan as a single teenage father struggling to navigate parenthood. Fate takes a turn as Sindhu reenters his life, adding layers of complexity to their journey. Starring Kavin, Aparna Das, Bhagyaraj, and Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, "Dada" promises a heartfelt exploration of love, parenthood, and second chances.

Pookkaalam

"Pookkaalam," a comedy, drama, and family film, brings a unique premise to the screen with its nearly 100-year-old protagonist seeking a divorce from his nearly 100-year-old wife. Directed by Ganesh Raj, the film, rated 7.4/10, runs for 137 minutes. The narrative revolves around the discovery of a secret love letter from almost six decades ago, sparking a decision that challenges the conventions of lifelong commitment. Starring Vijayaraghavan, K.P.A.C. Leela, Basil Joseph, and Ganga Meera, "Pookkaalam" offers a blend of humor, drama, and familial dynamics.

Animal

"Animal," an action, crime, and drama film, unfolds over an extensive 204 minutes and carries a rating of 6.9/10. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie delves into the complexities of family relationships, particularly the father-son dynamic. A father, often away due to work, grapples with understanding the intensity of his son's love, leading to conflicts within the family. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, "Animal" promises intense drama and emotional depth.

Vaathi

"Vaathi," a not-rated action drama spanning 139 minutes, focuses on the life of a young man and his struggles against the privatization of education. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film, rated 7.3/10, addresses pertinent societal issues. Starring Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani, "Vaathi" promises a compelling narrative that highlights the challenges faced by the protagonist in his quest for educational justice.

Viduthalai: Part 1

"Viduthalai: Part 1," an action, crime, and drama film, boasts an impressive rating of 8.3/10 and runs for 150 minutes. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie follows a police officer recruited to capture the leader of a separatist group. Starring Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, and S. Chandan, "Viduthalai: Part 1" offers a gripping narrative that explores the complexities of law enforcement and political unrest.