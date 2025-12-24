Dynamite Kiss Episodes 13–14 Release Date, Time & OTT Platform: Everything to Know About the Grand Finale

As SBS’s midweek romantic workplace drama, Dynamite Kiss approaches its conclusion, anticipation is running high among fans. Starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, the series has evolved from a slow-burning office romance into an emotionally charged story of ambition, power struggles, and personal sacrifice. With episodes 13 and 14 set to bring the story to a close, viewers are eager to see whether love can survive in a world ruled by corporate politics.
Below is everything you need to know about the release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect from the finale episodes.
Dynamite Kiss Finale Episodes Release Date and Schedule
The final week of Dynamite Kiss will air across two consecutive days, making for a dramatic and festive conclusion.
Episode 13 Release Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Episode 14 (Finale) Release Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025
Both episodes will be broadcast onSBS TV in South Korea.
Dynamite Kiss Episodes 13–14 Release Time (KST, IST & Global Timings)
South Korea (KST): 9:00 PM on SBS TV
India (IST): Around 5:30 PM on Netflix
United Kingdom (GMT): Around 12:00 PM (noon)
International viewers can stream the episodes on Netflix, where they are expected to become available shortly after the Korean television broadcast.
Where to Watch Dynamite Kiss Episodes 13 and 14 Online
South Korea: SBS TV (live broadcast)
Global Streaming Platform: Netflix
Netflix continues to be the official OTT platform for international audiences, offering subtitles soon after release.
What Is Dynamite Kiss Really About?
Set within a high-pressure corporate environment, Dynamite Kiss explores the fragile line between emotional honesty and professional survival.
Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong) is a strategic team leader trapped between internal politics and family-driven power games. In contrast, Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) represents quiet resilience—someone who believes sincerity still has a place in an unforgiving system.
Their relationship develops under constant scrutiny, and as their feelings deepen, so do the consequences.
Episode 12 Recap: Secrets Exposed and Power Games Intensify
Episode 12 marked a turning point in the narrative. Da Rim discovers that the MotherTF team was never intended to succeed and was created as a pawn in a larger corporate scheme. Ji Hyeok uncovers proof that his own step-sister orchestrated the team’s failure for personal leverage.
While Da Rim is publicly celebrated as “Employee of the Month,” she privately struggles with guilt and considers resigning. Ji Hyeok stops her—not with emotional reassurance, but with honesty—making it clear that her determination is the only reason the team survived.
The episode ends with Ji Hyeok accepting a nearly impossible corporate challenge, fully aware it may be a carefully laid trap.
Romance in the Open and Fractured Loyalties
As episodes progress, Ji Hyeok and Da Rim’s relationship is accidentally revealed within the company. Instead of backlash, the revelation brings unexpected understanding and support from colleagues.
A quiet weekend spent together becomes a defining moment—not marked by grand declarations, but by a shared decision to face the consequences side by side. Meanwhile, parallel storylines deepen the emotional weight, highlighting strained family bonds, unspoken feelings, and the societal pressures placed on women within corporate hierarchies.
The Shocking Cliffhanger That Changed Everything
Just when the MotherTF team celebrates a breakthrough—a redesigned baby carrier meant to reduce parental strain—their success is abruptly undercut. A rival company launches a strikingly similar product first, raising serious questions about leaks and betrayal.
The episode ends on a disturbing note when Chang Ho publicly slaps Da Rim, delivering one of the most shocking moments of the series. The message is unmistakable: in this world, success comes at a high personal cost.
Why Episodes 13 and 14 Are Crucial to the Story
The finale episodes must resolve several high-stakes questions:
Will Ji Hyeok’s risky corporate gamble save the MotherTF team or destroy it?
Can Da Rim reclaim her dignity and agency after public humiliation?
Will truth and justice prevail, or will power once again silence accountability?
Most importantly, will Ji Hyeok and Da Rim’s love story end in union—or separation?
Rather than offering easy resolutions, the final episodes promise emotional reckoning, confrontation, and difficult choices.
Dynamite Kiss Episodes 13–14: What to Expect From the Finale
Based on previews and recent episodes, tensions will escalate as Da Rim’s secret about falsifying her background resurfaces. The company’s leadership reacts harshly, and pressure mounts from all sides—including Ji Hyeok’s family.
Da Rim takes responsibility for a product leak and urges Ji Hyeok to distance himself from her to protect his career. This sets up a heartbreaking crossroads where both characters must choose between love and ambition.
Ji Hyeok’s final confrontation with his father signals a defining moment—one where honesty and protection take precedence over power.
With its blend of romance, corporate intrigue, and emotional depth, Dynamite Kiss has become one of SBS’s most talked-about midweek dramas. Episodes 13 and 14 promise a meaningful conclusion filled with truth, confrontation, and hard-earned growth.
Whether you watch it live or stream it later on Netflix, the finale is set to deliver a memorable end to a story that has kept viewers invested till the very last moment.
