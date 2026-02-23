Engaged Season 2 Contestants List: Full Names of Participants in Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar’s Dating Reality Show

The second season of Engaged has officially raised the stakes in the world of dating reality television. Premiering on JioHotstar on Valentine’s Day 2026, the show brings back former couples and individuals hoping to rekindle old romances or find closure.

Hosted by Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar, Engaged Season 2 blends emotional confrontations, dramatic twists and wildcard entries, keeping viewers invested in every episode.

Engaged Season 2 Full Contestants List

Below are the confirmed participants competing for a second chance at love this season:

Nikhil Malik

Dev Karan Sharma

Devanshi Sharma

Dipankana Das

Himanshi Sharma

Iram Sayed

Kriti Verma

Mannat T Kulharia

Unnati Patwal

Yash Pal Singh

Achman Sharma

Ansh Kukreja

Biswajit Ghosh

Pallak Yadav

The show features a mix of former couples, individuals with unresolved relationships and wildcard entrants who add unexpected tension to the dynamic inside the house.

What Is Engaged Season 2 About?

Engaged Season 2 follows a unique dating reality format where former partners reunite under one roof to explore whether their past relationships deserve a second chance. As emotions resurface, participants are challenged through tasks, compatibility tests and confrontational conversations designed to test their commitment.

The addition of wildcard contestants further complicates relationships, often triggering jealousy, nostalgia and emotional breakdowns. With shifting alliances and dramatic revelations, the show examines whether love can truly be rekindled once trust has been broken.

Hosts Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar Bring Energy to Season 2

The chemistry between hosts Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar adds a lively and balanced dynamic to the series. While Elvish brings his trademark humour and candid commentary, Jiya offers empathy and insight during emotionally charged moments.

Their combined hosting style has become one of the highlights of the show, making tough conversations feel both engaging and relatable.

Why Engaged Season 2 Is Gaining Attention

Since its premiere, Engaged Season 2 has attracted strong viewership due to:

The relatable theme of second chances in relationships

Real emotional confrontations between ex-partners

Surprise wildcard entries

Social media buzz around contestants

The format taps into universal themes of love, regret and redemption, making it more than just another dating reality show.

Where to Watch Engaged Season 2 Online

Engaged Season 2 is currently streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. New episodes are released weekly, continuing to explore whether old flames can truly reignite or if some relationships are better left in the past.

As the season unfolds, viewers can expect more dramatic twists, emotional breakdowns and surprising decisions that will determine which couples stay engaged — and which walk away for good.

